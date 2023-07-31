Skywatch for the week of July 24, 2023

Skywatch Monday 7-24-2023.mp3 Listen • 1:00

Mon Jul 24, 2023 MOON NEAR SPICA, VIRGO IS ASTREA

The fat crescent moon appears nearby the star Spica this evening. Spica is the brightest star in the constellation known as Virgo. Virgo is usually depicted as a maiden holding Spica as an ear or spike of wheat. In Greek myth, she often represents Dike, the daughter of Zeus and Themis, who counseled mankind on the principles of peace and reverence. She also represents Astrea, daughter of Eos, the goddess of dawn, who like Dike, is an avatar of justice. Whenever you see a statue of blind justice, like the one down on 2nd Street in Fort Pierce, you’re looking at Virgo. Under the feet of the statue is a serpent, and this is a representation of the evil that was vanquished by Astrea, which also aligns with an early Christian rendering of this part of the sky as dedicated to Mary, the successor of Eve.

Tue Jul 25, 2023 THE DOG DAYS

These are the "dog days" of summer. The sun was highest in our noon sky on June 21st, but it takes the air a month to really sizzle. These are called the dog days because it's at this time of the year that you can first catch sight of the brilliant star Sirius, also known as the Dog Star, low in the southeast, rising just before the sun. Sirius is the brightest star in the night sky, partly because it’s a big, hot star, but mainly because it’s closer to us than most other stars, only about 54 trillion miles away! Its name is from the Greek word, "seirios," which means, “the scorcher.” Sirius is in the constellation Canis Major, the Big Dog, and that’s why it’s called the Dog Star. Sirius was feared and hated by the ancient Greeks and the Romans, who thought that when the sun and Sirius got together, their combined heat burned up the crops, drove dogs mad, and made everybody miserably hot.

Wed Jul 26, 2023 PRINCIPIA

On July 6 1686, Principia Mathematica was published in England. Principia was Isaac Newton’s great book on gravity and motion, which became a major breakthrough for our understanding of how the Universe works. His three laws of motion – inertia; force equals mass times acceleration; and action-reaction, plus the relationship between gravity, mass and distance, are still in use today, showing us how we can send rockets to the moon and beyond. Edmond Halley paid for Principia’s publishing, because he wanted it to help him work out comet orbits. Halley asked the Royal Society to pay for it, but they’d tied up all their money in a beautiful book, the “History of Fishes”, which nobody bought. Years later, when Halley wanted payment for his duties as secretary, they just gave him a lot of the fish books and suggested he could sell them and make some money that way.

Thu Jul 27, 2023 THOMAS HARRIOT BEATS GALILEO

Toward the end of July in the year 1609, the Englishman Thomas Harriot made the first detailed drawings of the moon as seen through a telescope. Galileo would make his drawings several months later, not quite as good as Harriot’s, but while Galileo became famous, hardly anyone has ever heard of Harriot. Galileo published his discoveries in a widely read book, The Starry Messenger. Harriot wrote manuscripts, but never published a book for public consumption. Harriot led an interesting life, accompanying Sir Walter Raleigh to the Roanoke colony in America, serving as mathematician, navigator and interpreter. He was briefly imprisoned in 1605 on account of suspicions that he had been part of the assassination attempt on King James 1. He was innocent and released, but this may have made him less eager to publish, not wishing to draw attention to himself.

Fri Jul 28, 2023 LOOK-BACK TIME

If you can manage to live a full century, go outside at night on your 101st birthday and look at the star at the end of the handle of the Big Dipper, in the northwest this evening. The light from that star, Alkaid, left there the day you were born – this distance measurement comes from the Hipparcos space satellite. Now go farther out: in the south is the star Antares, 500 light years away. If it went supernova today, we wouldn’t know about it for another 500 years. It takes light time to travel across the Universe. This phenomenon, Look Back Time, means that the farther something is from us, the older it is. So when we look at the Andromeda Galaxy, 2.5 million light years away, it’s what that galaxy looked like 2 and a half million years ago. What does it look like now? Not sure, but I’ll know, in about 2 and a half million years!