Skywatch for the week of July 31, 2023

Mon Jul 31, 2023 GALILEO SEES SATURN

On July 30th 1610 Galileo set up a small, hand-made telescope on his veranda in Padua, and aimed it at a bright yellow, star-like object in the night sky. So what did he see? Just a small round blob of light, and on either side, two even smaller blobs. Were these two large moons of Saturn? Did the planet have handles? Or ears? He couldn’t tell. His crude telescope only magnified objects about 30 times, which wasn’t enough to resolve the mysterious somethings that flanked the sixth planet. Galileo recorded what he saw, then moved on to other discoveries. It wasn’t until 1655 that better telescopes resolved those blobs into rings. Now, 400 years later, even small telescopes are good enough to resolve the rings of Saturn; if you go outside after midnight you can find the ringed planet low in the southeastern sky in the constellation Aquarius.