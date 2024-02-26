Skywatch for the week of February 26, 2024

Skywatch Monday 2-26-2024.mp3 Listen • 0:59

Mon Feb 26, 2024 SPAGHETTIFICATION AND BLACK HOLES

If you ever jumped into a black hole, you’d find that the hole’s gravity would pull on your feet a lot harder than your head, which would stretch your body out as thin as a piece of spaghetti, which of course is not a natural state for the human body to be in, so you would disintegrate, and eventually all of your atoms would spiral into the black hole - so stay out of black holes! The nearest known black hole in the sky this evening is V616 Monocerotis, in the faint constellation Monoceros the Unicorn, which is in the southeastern sky tonight just to the east of Orion the Hunter. It’s about 3,000 light years away, or 18,000 trillion miles. So even the nearest black hole is so far away that nobody is in any danger of falling in!

Tue Feb 27, 2024 ASTRONOMY CLUB MEETING

Tonight, there will be a meeting of the Treasure Coast Astronomical Society at 7:30 p.m. It will be at the Science Center on the main Fort Pierce campus of Indian River State College. Many of the Treasure Coast Astronomical Society members own at least one telescope, but if all you have is a pair of binoculars, or even just an interest in the sky and astronomy, then this is the club for you. Each meeting features astronomy lessons and highlights different constellations. The Society also helps out at planetarium shows by letting visitors look through their telescopes to see such cosmic wonders as the moon, the planets and the stars. So once again, the meeting is at 7:30 this evening at the IRSC Science Center in Fort Pierce.