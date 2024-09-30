Skywatch for the week of September 30th, 2024

Skywatch Monday 9-30-2024.mp3 Listen • 0:56

Mon Sep 30, 2024 SPECIAL RELATIVITY DAY

Even if you’ve never had a science class, you still probably know this one little formula: E equals m c squared. On September 30, 1905, that amazing equation was introduced to the world when Albert Einstein published it in his theory of special relativity. And in so doing, Einstein showed us how the sun has been able to shine steadily for all these years. There once was a lot of disagreement about how the sun produced so much energy. One theory was that meteor bombardment heated it and made it glow. Another theory was that it was burning like an immense lump of coal. The best theory suggested that the sun had once been as large as the whole solar system; as it shrank, it produced heat. None of these theories worked. But by invoking nuclear fusion, where hydrogen is fused to make helium and a lot of energy, Einstein solved the problem.

Skywatch Tuesday 10-1-2024.mp3 Listen • 0:59

Tue Oct 1, 2024 WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP – LEARNING CONSTELLATIONS

We have a new program that is being offered at the Hallstrom Planetarium, beginning tomorrow night. It’s our Wednesday Workshop class, and tomorrow night at 7:30 pm, we will spend the next two hours learning the names of the stars and the constellations in the night sky. This workshop comes complete with star charts and practical lessons on how to identify the stars, and using the constellations to find other star patterns in the night sky. You can purchase a ticket for this workshop at Indian River State College’s Box Office, located at the McAlpin theater on the Massey campus in Fort Pierce. This workshop is geared toward adults and older students, but should still be a lot of fun! Call the Box Office at 772-462-4750 for tickets. Come to the Hallstrom Planetarium and name the stars.

Skywatch Wednesday 10-2-2024.mp3 Listen • 0:59

Wed Oct 2, 2024 FARTHEST NAKED-EYE OBJECT

What’s the farthest thing you can see without a telescope? Off in the northeastern sky this evening, you can find the answer to this question, but only if the skies are very clear, and very dark, and you know just where to look. It’s a small, very dim smudge of light that lies in the direction of the constellation Andromeda. But this little cloud is neither little, nor does it have any physical connection with the stars of Andromeda, which are merely trillions of miles away. It’s another galaxy, comprising hundreds of billions of stars – bigger than our own Milky Way - and it’s about 2 and a half million light years away. So if you ever catch a glimpse of this far-flung object, which we call the Andromeda galaxy, you’ll be looking at something that is 15 million trillion miles away – and that’s how far out your eye can see.

Skywatch Thursday 10-3-2024.mp3 Listen • 0:59

Thur Oct 3, 2024 ROBERT GODDARD

Robert Goddard was born on October 5th, 1882. When he suggested that rockets could take us to the moon, the New York Times announced that he was wrong, because everyone knew that rockets couldn’t work in outer space because there was no air for them to push against. But Goddard understood that a rocket’s exhaust did not push against the air; the action of the combustion in the rocket created the reaction of the exhaust pushing against the rocket itself (Newton’s Third Law). In 1926 he launched the first liquid-fueled rocket which replaced gunpowder-like solid fuel.) The advantage here is that, unlike solid fuel rockets which go until they run out, you can throttle up and throttle back liquid fuel engines and obtain a great deal more control over the speed and flight path of the rocket.

Skywatch Friday 10-4-2024.mp3 Listen • 0:59

Fri Oct 4, 2024 MOON AND VENUS TOGETHER

Once a month, the moon makes a complete circuit of the sky, passing various stars and planets as it continues in its revolution of the earth. Tonight, you might be able to catch sight of it, very close to the western horizon, at sunset. It will appear as a very, very thin sliver, the first new crescent moon. On Saturday, October 5 – that’s tomorrow - you will be able to see it a little higher in the sky, and right alongside of the planet Venus in the early evening. Venus is quite bright, appearing as a brilliant star-like object low near the western horizon. Both will be in conjunction within the borders of the constellation Libra the Scales – a pretty sight – weather permitting of course! Be sure to watch for this event in the evening twilight, as the earth’s rotation will carry both the moon and Venus below the western horizon an hour or so after sunset.