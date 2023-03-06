FHP: Bicyclist Seriously Injured Following Hit and Run on A1A in Fort Pierce

FHP / FHP has provided the attached photo of the suspect grey Toyota pickup truck obtained from surveillance video near the time of the crash.

St. Lucie County - Monday March 6, 2023: A 57 year old man was still in critical condition Monday mid-day after being struck Friday evening, while he was riding a bicycle, by a vehicle that fled the scene.

The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. March 3 at 10044 State Road A1A, just north of Pepper Lane in St. Lucie County.

Florida Highway Patrol provided the attached photo of the suspected vehicle that hit the man. Pictured is a grey or silver colored Toyota pickup truck. The image was obtained from surveillance video near the time of the crash.

The crash was initially reported as a fatal hit and run but the bicyclist later regained a pulse and was transported to HCA Lawnwood hospital.

A Monday news release from FHP states that the man was in critical condition "with no brain activity", adding that the case "is expected to be upgraded to a criminal fatal case."

FHP reports that the cyclist was riding south in the 10000 block of Ocean Drive within a designated bike lane when a vehicle heading north on A1A/Ocean Drive "appeared to enter the bike lane, and the right side of the vehicle struck the cyclist."

Parts located at scene indicate that the suspect vehicle is a 2007-2015 Toyota Tundra or Sequoia that is gray or silver in color. The vehicle would be missing a right side mirror and mirror cover.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1800-273-8477, you can remain anonymous. Or you can submit a tip through TCWatch.org.

You can also contact FHP directly by dialing *FHP (*347) and advising our dispatch of the information using the case number.

The Traffic Homicide Investigator is Corporal Cody Brown and can be reached at CodyBrown@flhsmv.gov.