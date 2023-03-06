Check Your Irrigation Timer When You ‘Spring Forward’ for Daylight Saving Time this Weekend

South Florida - Monday March 6, 2023: The Southwest Florida Water Management District (District) is reminding residents to check the timers on their irrigation system controllers this coming weekend.

Daylight saving time kicks in early Sunday morning when the time we follow springs forward by one-hour from 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. Its recommended that you set your timer, and all your other clocks ahead Saturday night before bed.

The time change is also a good time to make sure irrigation system timers are set correctly to ensure that the systems operate consistently with year-round water conservation measures.

All 16 counties throughout the District's boundaries are currently on year-round water conservation measures, with lawn watering limited to twice-per-week unless your city or county has a different schedule or stricter hours.

Local governments maintaining once-per-week watering by local ordinance include unincorporated Citrus, Hernando, Pasco and Sarasota counties, and the cities of Dunedin, Longboat Key, Sarasota and Venice.

Know and follow your local watering restrictions, but don’t water just because it’s your day. Irrigate your lawn when it shows signs of stress from lack of water. Pay attention to signs of stressed grass:

• Grass blades are folded in half lengthwise on at least one-third of your yard.

• Grass blades appear blue-gray.

• Grass blades do not spring back, leaving footprints on the lawn for several minutes after walking on it.

For additional information about water conservation, please visit the District’s website at: WaterMatters.org/Conservation.