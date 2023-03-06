IRCSO: Skeletal Remains of Missing Woman May Have Been Found

IRCSO /

Indian River County - Monday March 6, 2023: A fisherman on Friday found the skeletal remains of a person deep in the mangrove trees, along the west bank of the Indian River shoreline, roughly 150 yards north of Oslo Road, near the Oslo Road boat ramp.

The Indian River County Sheriff Detectives found personal items nearby which indicate that the remains are of Assunta “Susy” Tomassi, a 73-year old woman who went missing five years ago. However, positive identification awaits the outcome of the coroner's report.

Tomassi was reported missing on March 16, 2018. She was last seen getting into a white pickup truck behind Publix located at Oslo Road and US 1.

The Oslo Road boat ramp was closed while Crime Scene Detectives and District 19 Medical Examiner Investigators processed the scene.

“While we await positive identification from the Medical Examiner’s Office, the Tomassi family has requested privacy at this time," said Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers. "I personally met with the Tomassi family this afternoon as we hope to bring closure to them and our community members, many of which searched alongside our agency for Susy over the past five years.”