PSLPD: 2-Year-Old Baby Boy Dies After Being Left in Vehicle

Port St. Lucie - Tuesday March 7, 2023: A 2-year-old baby boy that had been left in a vehicle for several hours died Monday. The child’s father told police he forgot to take the infant out of the vehicle when he arrived home Monday morning.

Port St. Lucie Police Sargent John Dellacroce says officers arrived at the 1700 block of SE Aires Lane after receiving a 911 call from the father at 1:17 p.m. They immediately began life-saving measures.

St. Lucie County Fire Rescue rushed the child to a local hospital, however he was later pronounced dead.

Criminal Investigations Division Detectives arrested and charged the child’s father, 37-year-old James Fidele, with leaving a child unattended in a motor vehicle causing great bodily harm.

The Florida Department of Children and Families was notified of the incident and the PSLPD Victims Assistance Unit provided support and resources to the family.