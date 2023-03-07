The Backus Museum: Call to Artists for Annual Juried Photo Competition - “Through the Eye of the Camera”

Fort Pierce – Tuesday March 7, 2023: Through the Eye of the Camera, the A.E. Backus Museum & Gallery’s annual juried photography exhibition, returns to provide artist-photographers (amateur and professional) their opportunity to be a part of this continuing and sought-after competitive survey.

Traditional and Digital Photography entries will be accepted by advance appointment April 5 through May 5. There is a $30 entry fee for artists entering 1-3 works, $25 entry fee for artists entering 4 or more works. This year’s full prospectus with application, dates, guidelines, categories, awards, and entry procedures is available to download from the Museum’s website at www.BackusMuseum.org/juried-shows or pick up during regular hours at the Museum, 500 North Indian River Drive in Historic Downtown Fort Pierce, Florida.

Photographers may enter their work in one of four categories: (1) Animal subjects; (2) Flora & Landscape subjects; (3) People/Portrait subjects; or (4) Open, for subjects that are not included in the three major categories. In addition to Best of Show, Director’s Choice, People’s Choice, and 1st-2nd-3rd and Award of Merit in the category awards, there is a special “Best Black & White Photograph” and “Best Film / Traditional RAW Photograph” award. Details are available in the prospectus.

Artists are required to sign up online for an entry appointment in advance. Each 15-minute entry appointment will accommodate one artist entering up to three (3) works of art; artists wishing to enter more than three works may sign up for additional entry appointments. Artists can access the online appointment schedule with all entry information at www.BackusMuseum.org/juried-shows.

The juried exhibition Through the Eye of the Camera will be on view May 12 through the closing out of the regular season on June 23, 2023, with accepted artists and award winners announced online by Thursday evening, May 11. The opening reception is planned for Friday, May 12 from 6:00-8:00 pm.

Currently On View

Fine Print: Rediscovering the Backus Portfolio on Paper and Canvas. The story of the prized limited-edition print portfolio “Florida and the West Indies – Sketches by A.E. Backus” is revisited in this special exhibition on view March 3 through April 30, 2023. This exceptional set of images, drawn from the artist’s travels over nearly twenty years and gathered in 1972 as a high-quality portfolio, reveal his deep connection to the places and people he encountered. The portfolio is examined through original, singular drawings and a collection of colorful, A.E. Backus Museum & Gallery rarely seen oil paintings that showcase the artist’s inspiration and creative process, and breathe new life into the classic 18 prints known and cherished for generations.

All dates and programming subject to change; please check the website for any updates or cancellations. We appreciate your understanding, your patience, and your support as we navigate the continuing pandemic challenges this season.

The A.E. Backus Museum & Gallery is a community-based, 501(c)3 not-for-profit arts institution that relies on your support. Contributions during these challenging times will lessen the financial impact on the Museum, and can be made securely online at www.BackusMuseum.org/donate. Gifts can also be made as an ongoing monthly donation, as a way to extend contributions and provide steady support through uncertainties. For more information, please visit www.BackusMuseum.org.

Regular Hours: Wednesday – Saturday, 10 AM to 4 PM; Sunday, 12 Noon to 4 PM (closed Monday-Tuesday, and closed Easter Sunday). Admission is $5 per person; AARP, AAA, and Veterans with appropriate ID receive a $2 discount. Students with school ID, children under 18, active duty military, and current members are always free. Visitors are asked to follow the latest public health guidance for the safety and comfort of guests, staff, and volunteers.