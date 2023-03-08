Closure of the U.S. 1 Bridge in Jupiter Begins Monday March 13

Jupiter - Wednesday March 8, 2023: The U.S. 1 bridge between CR A1A and Jupiter Cove Drive will close to vehicle and pedestrian traffic for approximately 20 months, beginning March 13, 2023, as a new bridge is constructed for FDOT’s US 1 Bridge Replacement Project.

Marine traffic will be maintained through the navigable waterway. Access to adjacent properties and businesses will be maintained. Traffic will be detoured to Alternate A1A as follows (see attached map):



Northbound motorists will go west on Indiantown Road to Alternate A1A, then go north on Alternate A1A to US 1.



Southbound motorists will go south on Alternate A1A to Indiantown Road, then go east on Indiantown Road to US 1.

In preparation for the closure, single-lane closures in both directions will occur on US 1 between CR A1A and Alternate A1A/Beach Road beginning at 10 p.m. on March 12. Law enforcement will direct traffic at the intersection of US 1 and Alternate A1A beginning at 10 p.m. on March 12.

To prepare the detour route, permanent and temporary intersection improvements were implemented to improve traffic flow at the following locations: Alternate A1A and Old Dixie Highway, US 1 and Indiantown Road, Alternate A1A and Indiantown Road, and Alternate A1A/Beach Road and US 1.

In addition, Intelligent Transportation System technology has been installed to monitor and actively manage traffic to maintain mobility along the detour route. For more information, visit the project website: https://www.fdot.gov/projects/jupiterus1bridge/main.