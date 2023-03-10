Daylight Saving Time Begins Sunday - Remember to Turn Your Clocks Ahead 1-Hour

Florida - Friday March 10, 2023: Daylight saving time begins this Sunday, March 12.

At 2 a.m. Eastern Standard Time this coming Sunday March 12 the time we tell in Florida, and most of the rest of the nation, 'sprigs forward' one-hour to 3 am.

Daylight Saving Time (DST) is the practice of setting the clocks forward one hour from standard time during the summer months, and back again in the fall, in order to make better use of natural daylight, according to timeanddate.com.

“Spring forward, fall back” has long been the easiest way to remember which way the clocks should be turned. In the spring when Daylight Saving Time begins we turn our clocks forward one-hour and lose a bit of sleep. In the fall we turn back the clock for an extra hour of snoozing, if you choose.

Daylight Saving Time was officially adopted as an energy saving measure in 1966 when President Lyndon Johnson signed the Uniform Time Act. The idea is the longer its lighter outside, the less electricity is needed to keep the lights on inside. But not by all American states practice Daylight Saving Time. Arizona and Hawaii do not recognize DST.

