Fort Pierce Police - Noise Complaints - Who to Call?

Fort Pierce - Friday March 10, 2023: The City of Fort Pierce’s Noise Ordinance provides that “excessive, unnecessary or unusually loud noise is a detriment to the public health, comfort, convenience, safety, welfare, and prosperity of city residents.

Violation of this ordinance is defined as any sound that is “unreasonably loud, excessive, unnecessary, or unusual noise in such manner that noise produced, or the vibration made, by the same would be obvious, or cause discomfort and annoyance to an ordinary, reasonable prudent person at a distance greater than 50 feet from the real property line of the nearest receiving property”.

WHO TO CALL?:

If noise is currently happening, call the non-emergency number (772-465-5770)

If you have questions concerning the ordinance, contact the Fort Pierce Police Department’s Crime Prevention Unit (772-467-6800).