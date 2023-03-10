MCSO: Indiantown Man Arrested on Allegations He Lured Young Girls into His Vehicle

MCSO /

Martin County - Friday March 10, 2023: Martin County Sheriff Deputies have arrested an Indiantown man after four Indiantown middle school girls reported to that he lured them into his black SUV with promises of cash and gifts.

Criminal Investigations Detectives acted swiftly to locate and arrest 35-year old Marcos Rodas-Marcos, after the first victim came forward Wednesday.

The child told detectives that Marcos approached her in his SUV as she was walking to school. He convinced her to get inside the vehicle so he could drive her to school.

Once inside, Marcos offered to give the girl cash, a new I-Phone and other electronic equipment if she would just stay with him and talk. The child became nervous and got out of the vehicle. During the investigation, detectives learned that there were three other victims, who at different times, were also lured into the suspect’s vehicle and offered the same items. Those victims were also able to exit the SUV, however, they were initially afraid to report the incidents.

Marcos Rodas-Marcos is in the United States on a work visa. He is currently being held at the Martin County Jail charged with Interference of Child Custody, a felony, which falls within the kidnapping and false imprisonment statute. He is being held without bond for fear that he will flee back to Guatemala before facing charges.

Martin County Sheriff’s Detectives are concerned that there may be more victims who may also be afraid to report what happened to them. They are urging parents in Indiantown to speak with their children and ask them if they have had any encounters with Rodas-Marcos. The MCSO says the identity and privacy of any potential victims will be protected.