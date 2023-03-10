Port St. Lucie's Trap, Neuter, Vaccinate and Return Program

Port St. Lucie - Friday March 10, 2023: The City of Port St. Lucie has launched the Trap, Neuter, Vaccinate and Return (TNVR) program. It is an internationally accepted, effective and humane method of controlling free-roaming cat populations.

The City partners with Operation Catsnip, a local nonprofit organization, and several rescue and veterinary organizations to provide aid and surgical services to residents needing TNVR.

How does TNVR work?

First, call PSLPD Animal Control at 772-871-5042 and share your situation, including the location, number of cats and any issues you're having so they can guide you toward the correct partner.

Once the best TNVR path for your situation is determined, here is what to expect:

· Set a surgery date.

· Set the trap the night before the surgery date.

· Transport the cat for surgery.

· Return the cat.

To learn more about TNVR and to participate in the program, visit www.cityofpsl.com/cats.