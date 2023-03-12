Gopher Tortoise Day is Monday April 10

Florida - Sunday March 12, 2023: Spring is just around the corner and so is Gopher Tortoise Day on Monday April 10.

Gopher Tortoise Day was founded by the Gopher Tortoise Council to increase appreciation and conservation support for one of Florida’s iconic species. Florida supports more populations of the gopher tortoise than any other state.

Florida residents are an important part of conserving the state-protected Gopher Tortoise and they are encouraged to participate in this year’s events. Celebrating and living alongside gopher tortoises is an important part of ensuring the tortoise, and the over 350 other species they provide shelter for in their burrows, will be around for years to come.

You can visit the Florida Gopher Tortoise Day website to get started on your plans for this year’s special day.



Create gopher tortoise friendly yards at your home and in your community to welcome gopher tortoises as part of your neighborhood.



Plan an event on or around April 10. Check out our Get Involved page for ideas or come up with your own. Please send your event info to GTEvents@MyFWC.com and we will add it to our upcoming events map.



Work with local governments and organizations in your area to pass a resolution celebrating Gopher Tortoise Day. Be sure to send a copy to GTEvents@MyFWC.com so we can share it.



Spread the word to your social media networks by posting using #GopherTortoiseDay.

Educators can create activities or lesson plans to celebrate Gopher Tortoise Day. Educational materials are available at the FWC’s Gopher Tortoise Program Education Corner and at the Florida Gopher Tortoise Day website.