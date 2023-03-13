Brightline: 79 MPH Testing Through Saturday in Martin County

Martin County - Monday March 13, 2023 - Brightline will continue testing its passenger train in Martin County at speeds up to 79 mph through Saturday of this week.

The 79 mph testing can be expected along the corridor, spanning railroad crossings through Jensen Beach, Stuart, Port Salerno and Hobe Sound.

In addition Brightline is continuing its signal and track cutover work as it constructs a new second railroad track within the existing corridor. The testing and construction work will cause additional wait times at railroad crossings.

Flaggers will be present at ALL crossings continuously from 7 a.m. each morning until Saturday March 18 at 7 p.m.

Residents should be alert, follow the law around active railroad tracks and railroad crossings and be aware that once the second track is commissioned, rail traffic could run on BOTH tracks in either direction.

Failure to follow the law could result in fines, points on your license, or loss of life.

Safety reminders for pedestrians, motorists, and cyclists:



Be vigilant around railroad tracks and crossings



Stay off the tracks and don’t stop on the tracks



Never go around crossing gates



Don’t try to beat a train



Only cross the tracks at a designated crossing



Look, Listen, Live

7 a.m. until 7 p.m. through Saturday, March 18

Jensen Beach



Jensen Beach Blvd./SR 707A (flaggers present 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, March 11 only)

Palmetto Ave. (flaggers present 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, March 11 only)

SR A1A/DR 707

Stuart



NE Alice St.

Fern St.

Second St.

Colorado Ave. (SR 76/SR 10)

Pinewood (MLK Jr/SR 10)

Florida St.

SR A1A

Monterey Rd.

Indian St. (SR A1A)

Seaward St.

Salerno Rd. (CR 722)

Port Salerno



Broward Ave.

Cove Rd. (SR A1A)

Hobe Sound

