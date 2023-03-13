FDOT Treasure Coast Traffic Report - March 13 through March 17

Treasure Coast - Monday March 13, 2023: Treasure Coast traffic will be affected this week by ongoing construction projects and maintenance work in Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties, Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) officials report.

CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS

MARTIN COUNTY

(Hobe Sound, Palm City, City of Stuart, Stuart, Jensen Beach, Jupiter Island, Port Salerno, Rio, Indiantown, Tequesta, Town of Sewall’s Point)

1. State Road 714/SW Martin Highway Widening Project

Description: This 1.127-mile widening project began on August 6, 2021. Project improvements include widening SR 714/SW Martin Highway from a two-lane undivided rural roadway to a four-lane divided urban roadway, widening the bridge over Florida’s Turnpike, constructing seven-foot buffered bike lanes and six-foot sidewalks on both sides of the roadway, and installing signing, signalization, and lighting upgrades.

Cost/Completion: $21.3 million. Completion is expected in fall 2024.

The eastbound and westbound shoulders on SR 714/SW Martin Highway from SW Martin Downs Boulevard to SW Citrus Boulevard are closed through mid-2024 to facilitate widening activities. Cyclists and motorists should share the road.

One lane in either direction of SR 714/SW Martin Highway from Citrus Boulevard to Martin Downs Boulevard may be closed, Sunday, March 12, through Thursday, March 16, between 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., for paving operations. During this time, intermittent side street closures may occur, and two-way traffic will be maintained by a flagging operation.

One lane in either direction of SR 714/SW Martin Highway from Citrus Boulevard to Martin Downs Boulevard may be intermittently closed, Monday, March 13 through Friday, March 17, between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., for mast arm installation. During this time, intermittent side street closures may occur, and two-way traffic will be maintained by a flagging operation.

One eastbound lane of SR 714/SW Martin Highway from SW Leighton Farm Avenue to Martin Downs Boulevard will be closed Monday, March 20, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for beam deliveries. A flagging operation will be in place to direct motorists.

Advanced Notice: Northbound Florida’s Turnpike from SR-706/Indiantown Road (Exit 116) in Palm Beach County to Becker Road (Exit 138) in St. Lucie County, will be closed to traffic nightly, from 10:30 p.m. until 5:30 a.m., Monday, March 20 through Wednesday, March 22 for bridge widening work. Northbound Florida’s Turnpike entrance ramp from SR-714/Martin Highway will also be closed nightly during this operation. Advance notice and detour signage will be in place to assist motorists.

Motorists traveling northbound from SR-706/Indiantown Road traffic will be detoured via the I-95 northbound entrance ramp to Becker Road (Exit 114). Motorists can re-enter the Florida Turnpike Highway System via Becker Road east.

Eastbound and westbound SR-714/Martin Highway traffic will be detoured via the I-95 northbound entrance ramp to Becker Road (Exit 114). Motorists can re-enter the Florida Turnpike Highway System via Becker Road east. Please see flyer attached for more information. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

2. State Road 5/U.S. Highway 1 Resurfacing Project

Description: This 1.426-mile resurfacing project from SR 732/NW Jensen Beach Boulevard to the Martin County/St. Lucie County line began on Monday, May 2, 2022. Project improvements include milling and resurfacing the existing roadway; adding bicycle lanes within the project limits: 5-feet wide from SR 732/NW Jensen Beach Boulevard to NW Sunset Boulevard and 7-feet wide from NW Sunset Boulevard to the Martin County/St. Lucie County Line; upgrading curb ramps to meet American with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards; and upgrading pedestrian signals, intersection lighting, pavement markings, and signing to current standards.

Cost/Completion: $3,071,783.35. Completion is expected spring 2023.

Two lanes in each direction on SR 5/U.S. 1 from Goldenrod Road to Golden Oak Trail will be closed nightly Sunday, March 12 through Thursday, March 16, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., for valve adjustments and paving correction work.

One lane in each direction on SR 5/U.S. 1 from NW Jensen Beach Boulevard to the Martin County/St. Lucie County line will be closed Monday, March 13 through Friday, March 17, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for concrete, sod, and miscellaneous work. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

3. State Road 76/Kanner Highway Resurfacing Project

Description: This 1.4-mile resurfacing project from north of Cabana Point Circle to SR 5/U.S. 1 in the City of Stuart will began on Monday, July 25, 2022. Project improvements include milling and resurfacing the existing roadway; some minor widening will occur along northbound and southbound SR 76/Kanner Highway; upgrading crosswalks and curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards; installing sidewalks, signage and pavement markings; upgrading pedestrian lighting at two signalized intersections at SR 714/Monterey Road and SR 5/U.S. 1; and, upgrading or restoring drainage pipes and replacing sections of the City of Stuart’s watermain at various locations.

Cost/Completion: $5,064,094.62. Completion is expected summer 2023.

The sidewalk on southbound SR 76/Kanner Highway between SR 5/U.S. 1 and SR 714/Monterey Road is closed through April 2023 to facilitate roadway and drainage work. Pedestrians are directed to use the signalized crossings at the intersections of SR 714/Monterey Road and SR 5/U.S. 1 to access the sidewalk on northbound SR 76/Kanner Highway.

One southbound outside lane of SR 76/Kanner Highway from the Monterey Road intersection to SR 5/U.S. 1 may be closed around the clock through Friday, April 28, for drainage, utility, sidewalk, and lighting work.

One northbound outside lane of SR 76/Kanner Highway from the parking entrance to Water’s Edge Dermatology south of the Monterrey Road intersection to SE Lonita Street will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. as needed, through Friday, March 17, for lighting, signalization, and site restoration work.

Two northbound outside lanes of SR 76/Kanner Highway from the Monterey Road intersection to SR 5/U.S. 1 will be closed nightly from 8 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. through Friday, March 17, for lighting work and milling and resurfacing the roadway.

Two southbound lanes of SR 76/Kanner Highway from the intersection of Monterey Road to SR 5/U.S. 1 will be closed nightly Monday through Friday, through Friday, April 28, from 8 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for drainage, utility, sidewalk, and lighting work.

One westbound lane of SR 714/SW Monterey Road from the Monterey Shopping Plaza driveway to the European Kitchen and Bath driveway may be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., as needed, through Friday, March 17, for lighting, foundation work.

One eastbound lane of SR 714/SW Monterey Road from the Riverwatch Marina to the WAWA driveway entrance will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. as needed, through Friday, March 17, for lighting work.

One northbound lane of SR 76/S Kanner Highway from SR 5/U.S. 1 to Seacoast Bank Court will be closed from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. as needed, through Friday, March 17, for lighting, foundation work.

One northbound inside lane of SR 76/Kanner Highway from SR 5/U.S. 1 will be closed from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. as needed through Friday, April 28, for signage installation work.

One eastbound lane of SR 5/U.S. 1 from the Citgo Gas Station in front of the Twin Plaza Shopping Center to the first driveway entrance to Bank of America Financial Center will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. as needed, through Friday, March 17, for lighting work. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

4. State Road 9/I-95 Weigh In Motion (WIM) Stations Highway Lighting Improvements Project

Description: This 1-mile (0.5 mile for each WIM station) on SR 9/I-95 from just south of SW Becker Road to just north of SR 706/Indiantown Road in Martin County began August 29, 2022. Project improvements consist of removing the existing highway lighting features and installing new highway lighting, electrical, and other incidental construction.

Cost/Completion: $1,074,789. Completion is expected spring 2023.

The northbound WIM station located just north of the Indiantown Road interchange is open.

The southbound WIM station located just south of the Becker Road interchange is closed around-the-clock through Friday, March 31, to remove the existing highway lighting features and install new highway lighting. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

ST. LUCIE COUNTY

(City of Port St. Lucie, Port St. Lucie, White City, City of Fort Pierce, Fort Pierce, Okeechobee, St. Lucie West, Tradition)

5. Kings Highway Widening Project, from South of State Road 70 to North of the I-95 Overpass

Description: Kings Highway / State Road 713 is being widened from south of State Road 70 to north of the I-95 overpass in the City of Ft. Pierce and unincorporated St. Lucie County. The improvements on this 3.417-mile project include: reconstructing the existing two-lane undivided Kings Highway into a newly constructed four‐lane divided roadway, relocating Canal No. 40 and Canal No. 32E to accommodate widening to the west, realigning Kings Highway at the intersection with Okeechobee Road which will improve the existing connection with the Turnpike, replacing existing culverts/swales and installing a closed drainage system and retention ponds, installing a new highway lighting system, and upgrading signalization with vehicle detection devices and ITS cameras.

Cost/Completion: $45.2 million. Completion is expected in spring 2023.

The speed limit on Kings Highway from south of Okeechobee Road / State Road 70 to north of the I-95 overpass has been temporarily reduced from 50 MPH to 40 MPH. This speed limit reduction will be in place through the end of the project.

One lane in either direction of Kings Highway may be intermittently closed Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through spring 2023 for roadway work. Two-way traffic will be maintained by a flag crew. During this time, intermittent side street closures may occur, maintaining two-way traffic at all times.

Northbound Kings Highway at the Orange Avenue intersection is reduced to one lane in each direction through spring 2023, temporarily removing the designated turning lanes, to facilitate roadway reconstruction.

Traffic on Kings Highway between the State Road 70/Okeechobee Road intersection and to just past the I-95 overpass was shifted to the newly constructed lanes, to allow for median construction through spring 2023. One lane of traffic will remain open in each direction.

One lane in either direction of Kings Highway from south of Okeechobee Road to north of the I-95 overpass may be shifted to the inside or outside lane, Monday through Sunday, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. through spring 2023 for roadway work.

One lane in either direction of Kings Highway from Okeechobee Road to north of the I-95 bridge may be closed intermittently Monday, March 13 through Thursday, March 16, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. for roadway work. Traffic will be maintained by a flag crew.

One lane in either direction of Kings Highway from Okeechobee Road to north of the I-95 bridge may be closed nightly Sunday, March 12 through Thursday, March 16, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for maintenance of traffic control work.

One lane in either direction of Orange Avenue from just west of Kings Highway to just east of Kings Highway may be closed nightly Sunday, March 12 through Thursday, March 16, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for drainage work. Traffic will be maintained by a flag crew.

Orange Avenue at Kings Highway and the northbound and southbound off-ramps to westbound Orange Avenue, may be closed nightly, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, through Thursday, March 30, for traffic shift operations.

Detour Information:



Westbound Orange Avenue traffic will be detoured via S Jenkins Road, Graham Road, Kings Highway, Picos Road, and S Rock Road to Orange Avenue.

Eastbound Orange Avenue traffic will be detoured via Rock Road, Picos Road, Kings Highway, Graham Road, and S Jenkins Road to Orange Avenue.

I-95 to westbound Orange Avenue traffic will be detoured to the eastbound Orange Avenue off-ramps and directed to follow detour signage.

Once the traffic shift is completed, one outside lane of traffic in each direction of Kings Highway will be open on the new roadway. Please see flyer attached. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

6. SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard Widening Project, from South of SW Alcantarra Boulevard to South of SW Darwin Boulevard

Description: Construction on this 0.713-mile widening project began on Thursday, January 27, 2022, in the City of Port St. Lucie. The City of Port St. Lucie, as Project Sponsor, requested the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), District Four design and construct this project through application to the St. Lucie Transportation Planning Organization and City of Port St. Lucie Resolution 18-R42. Project improvements include widening SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard from a two-lane undivided roadway to a four-lane divided roadway, installing three new signalized intersections with mast arms at SW Alcantarra Boulevard, SW Tulip Boulevard, and SW Tunis Boulevard, adding a right turn lane on SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard’s north approach to SW Alcantarra Boulevard, constructing an 18’ wide raised median with curb and gutter, upgrading crosswalks and curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, constructing 8’-10’ wide sidewalks on both sides of SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard for pedestrian and bicycle use, and 6’ wide sidewalks on side streets, installing a new closed drainage system, signing, pavement markings, signalization, and lighting upgrades, and landscaping for the median including trees, irrigation and stamped concrete.

Cost/Completion: $11,570,179. Completion is expected summer 2024.

One lane in each direction of SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard between SW Squirrel Avenue and SW Darwin Boulevard will be closed Monday, March 13 through Friday, March 17, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. to install drainage structures, storm pipe, line stops and final connections, and perform pressure testing and chlorination work. Flagging operations will be in place to direct traffic.

Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, March 13, SW Tunis Avenue at SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard will be closed around-the-clock through approximately 6 p.m. Friday, March 17, for watermain utility work across the roadway. Monday, March 20 through Friday, March 24 will be used as contingency dates if needed. Northbound and southbound SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard to eastbound SW Tunis Avenue will be detoured to eastbound SW Rice Avenue/SW Chartwell Steet to westbound SW Tunis Avenue. Westbound SW Tunis Avenue motorists will be detoured to southbound SW Chartwell Street/SW Rice Avenue to SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard. Please note, the entrance on SW Tunis Avenue to Darwin Square will remain open. Please see flyer attached.

Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, March 13, SW North Globe Avenue at SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard will be closed around-the-clock through approximately 4 p.m., Friday, March 17, for watermain utility work across the roadway. Monday, March 20 through Friday, March 24 will be used as contingency dates if needed. During this operation, a portion of the sidewalk will be closed, and pedestrian detour signage will be in place. Northbound and southbound SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard to westbound SW North Globe Avenue will be detoured via S Globe Avenue, W Globe Avenue and SW North Globe Avenue. Eastbound SW North Globe Avenue motorists will be detoured via W Globe Avenue, S Globe Avenue, and SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard. Please see flyer attached. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

City of Port St. Lucie project/adjacent to project corridor:

The Port St. Lucie Boulevard South Project Segment 3, managed by the City of Port St. Lucie, is reconstructing approximately 0.7 miles of the existing four-lane roadway from SW Gatlin Boulevard to SW Darwin Boulevard and a portion of SW Darwin Boulevard through Winter 2023.

Speed limit lowered to 30 mph for the duration of the construction project.

Closure of existing median openings at both SW Yale Street and SW Cairo Avenue.

One northbound through lane will be eliminated on SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard north of SW Aurelia Avenue to Gatlin Boulevard, leaving one through lane and one dedicated left turn lane onto westbound Gatlin Boulevard. For more information about the City of Port St. Lucie’s Segment 3 Project, please contact Beth Zsoka, Project Public Information Specialist at 772-871-5176.

7. St. Lucie West Boulevard Widening Project, from Commerce Center Drive to Peacock Boulevard

Description: This 1.814-mile widening project began on Monday, January 24, 2022, in the City of Port St. Lucie. The City of Port St. Lucie, as Project Sponsor, requested the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), District Four design and construct this project through application to the St. Lucie Transportation Planning Organization and City of Port St. Lucie Resolution 20-R75. Project improvements include constructing a new 3-lane eastbound bridge over I-95, separated 10-feet from the existing bridge; widening St. Lucie West Boulevard to accommodate two (2) eastbound and westbound travel lanes, with a third eastbound lane between the I-95 southbound and northbound ramps, two (2) eastbound left turn lanes at the I-95 northbound on ramp, two (2) westbound right turn lanes at the I-95 northbound on ramp; reconstructing/widening the I-95 ramps; connecting the existing St. Lucie West Boulevard roadway to the new eastbound bridge from the east and west directions; constructing 7-foot buffered bike lanes/paved shoulder and 5-foot to 6-foot wide sidewalks on both sides of the roadway; constructing a 22-foot to 40-foot lane-line to lane-line curbed median with curb and gutter; installing fencing retrofits on the north side of the existing bridge, and new railing on the eastbound bridge; and, installing new traffic signals with enhanced synchronization and timing at I-95 ramps.

Cost/Completion: $15,518,729. Completion is expected fall 2023.

The eastbound lane of St. Lucie West Boulevard from the I-95 northbound off-ramp intersection to Peacock Boulevard was shifted 3-feet to the north to facilitate roadway construction through spring 2023.

Eastbound St. Lucie West Boulevard to southbound I-95 traffic is shifted to the newly paved temporary on-ramp through June 2023 to facilitate roadway construction.

Eastbound and westbound traffic on St. Lucie West Boulevard just west of I-95 near the southbound on and off-ramps is shifted to the north through June 2023.

The eastbound lane of St. Lucie West Boulevard just west of the I-95 northbound on and off-ramps will be shifted to the south through June 2023.

The bike lane and shoulder along eastbound St. Lucie West Boulevard are closed through March 2023. The asphalt pathway along westbound St. Lucie West Boulevard will be open and can be used by bicycles.

Traffic on the northbound I-95 on-ramp was shifted to the inside (left) lane from westbound St. Lucie West Boulevard to facilitate roadway construction operations through March 2023. The free-flowing right turn lane from westbound St. Lucie West Boulevard onto the northbound I-95 on-ramp was eliminated. A new right turn lane from westbound St. Lucie West Boulevard onto the northbound I-95 on-ramp was added, and motorists will stop at the signal before turning onto the ramp.

Traffic on the northbound I-95 off-ramp to St. Lucie West Boulevard was shifted to the outside (right) lanes to facilitate roadway construction operations through March 2023.

Traffic on the southbound I-95 off-ramp is shifted to the inside (left) lane eliminating the dedicated right turn lane onto westbound St. Lucie West Boulevard to facilitate roadway construction operations through April 2023.

Intermittent shoulder closures may occur Monday through Friday, through March 2023, except during the 2023 New York Mets Spring Training home games, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for road work at the following locations. The below lane closures will not occur during 2023 New York Mets spring training home games:

- Northbound and southbound I-95 mainline from just north and south of the St. Lucie West Boulevard overpass

- All I-95 on and off-ramps at St. Lucie West Boulevard

- Eastbound and westbound St. Lucie West Boulevard from Champions Way to SW Peacock Boulevard

One lane in either direction of St. Lucie West Boulevard between Champions Way and SW Peacock Boulevard may be intermittently closed nightly Monday through Friday, through March 2023, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for roadway work. A flagging operation will be in place to help direct traffic. Lane closures will not occur during the 2023 New York Mets Spring Training home games.

One northbound and southbound lane of I-95 may be intermittently closed from just north and south of the St. Lucie West Boulevard overpass Monday through Friday, through March 2023, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for bridge work and deliveries. Lane closures will not occur during the 2023 New York Mets Spring Training home games.

One northbound and southbound lane of I-95 may be intermittently closed from just north and south of the St. Lucie West Boulevard overpass Monday through Friday, through March 2023, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for bridge work and material deliveries. No more than one lane will be closed at a time in either direction of I-95. Lane closures will not occur during the 2023 New York Mets Spring Training home games.

Two southbound and northbound lanes of I-95 from one mile south to one mile north of the St. Lucie West Boulevard overpass may be intermittently closed Monday through Friday, through March 2023, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., for bridge work. Lane closures will not occur during the 2023 New York Mets Spring Training home games.

I-95 northbound lanes at St. Lucie West Boulevard will be closed to traffic overnight, 11 p.m., until 5 a.m., Wednesday, March 15, for bridge construction activities. Thursday, March 16 will be used as a contingency night if needed. During this closure, motorists will be detoured via the I-95 northbound off-ramp to St. Lucie West Boulevard, crossover St. Lucie West Boulevard and merge onto the I-95 northbound on-ramp. FHP will be on site to assist motorists. Northbound and southbound I-95 will not be closed at the same time. Please see detour flyer attached. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

8. State Road 716/Port St. Lucie Boulevard Over Long Creek & N. Fork of the St. Lucie River Bridge Rehabilitation Project

Description: This 0.3-mile bridge rehabilitation project began on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in the City of Port St. Lucie. Project improvements include removing the existing deteriorated east and west seawalls (concrete caps and steel sheet piles) and replacing with rubble riprap slope protection and repairing the existing spalls in the concrete piles and concrete beams at various locations.

Cost/Completion: $1,436,682. Completion is expected winter 2022.

All lanes are open. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

9. State Road 9/I-95 Northbound and Southbound Off-Ramps at Gatlin Boulevard Roadway Improvements Project

Description: This 1.4-mile roadway improvements project began on Friday, June 10, 2022. Project improvements include widening southbound I-95 to provide a 12-foot auxiliary lane and a 12-foot shoulder (10-feet paved); widening I-95 southbound Gatlin Boulevard off-ramp for the addition of a right-turn lane and a left-turn lane; widening the inside of the I-95 northbound Gatlin Boulevard off-ramp to provide three (3) left-turn lanes; widening eastbound and westbound Gatlin Boulevard to provide three 15-foot left-turn lanes; modifying drainage to an open system with dry ponds; installing one cantilever sign structure at the southbound I-95 off-ramp; and adding new signing and pavement markings.

Cost/Completion: $4,627,785.77. Completion is anticipated fall 2023.

The outside or inside ramp lane of the northbound I-95 to eastbound and westbound Gatlin Boulevard exit ramps may be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, through March 2023, for roadway work.

The outside shoulder of the southbound I-95 to eastbound and westbound Gatlin Boulevard exit ramp is closed around-the-clock through March 2023 to facilitate roadway work.

One westbound outside lane of Gatlin Boulevard from just west of the I-95 northbound on-ramp entrance to just east of the overpass is closed around-the-clock through March 2023, for roadway work.

One lane in each direction of Gatlin Boulevard from just east and west of the northbound and southbound I-95 off-ramps at Gatlin Boulevard may be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, through March 2023, for clearing and grubbing, and sidewalk work. During this time, sections of the sidewalks will be closed, and pedestrian detours will be in place.

One southbound lane of I-95 from just before and at the off-ramp to Gatlin Boulevard may be closed nightly, Sunday through Thursday, through March 2023, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., for sign installation. Traffic on the outside lane will be temporarily shifted to the left during the lane closure. FHP will be onsite to assist motorists. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

10. State Road 9/I-95 Northbound and Southbound Off-Ramps at Midway Road Improvements Project

Description: This roadway improvements project began on November 10, 2022. The project improvements consist of adding a second left-turn lane to both the SR 9/I-95 northbound and southbound off-ramps at Midway Road (Exit 126); widening and repaving the existing SR 9/I-95 off-ramps; upgrading traffic signals with new mast arm poles and improving signalization timing and alignment; implementing Wrong Way Driving Countermeasure Systems; and upgrading existing highway lighting along with implementation of new signing and pavement markings.

Cost/Completion: $2.6 million. Completion is anticipated summer 2023.

The left turn lane on the I-95 northbound off-ramp onto westbound Midway Road is closed around-the clock through March 2023 to facilitate roadway construction activities. During this closure, motorists will be detoured via the I-95 northbound off-ramp to eastbound Midway Road and make a U-Turn at LTC Parkway to head west on Midway Road.

The left turn lane on the I-95 southbound off-ramp onto eastbound Midway Road is closed around-the-clock through March 2023 to facilitate roadway construction activities. During this closure, motorists will be detoured the I-95 southbound off-ramp to westbound Midway Road and make a U-Turn at Gordy Extended to head east on Midway Road.

The inside shoulder on the I-95 northbound off-ramp to Midway Road is closed around-the-clock through March 2023 to facilitate roadway construction activities.

The inside shoulder on the I-95 southbound off-ramp to Midway Road is closed around-the-clock through March 2023 to facilitate roadway construction activities.

One inside lane in each direction of Midway Road from just east and west of the I-95 overpass will be closed Monday, March 13 through Friday, March 17, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for median construction work. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY

(City of Vero Beach, Vero Beach, Indian River Shores, Sebastian, Wabasso, Wabasso Beach, City of Fellsmere)

11. SR A1A and SR 5/US 1 Roadway Improvements Project

Description: This roadway improvements project began August 26, 2022. The SR A1A from south of Jasmine Lane to north of SR 60/Beachland Boulevard project improvements consist of repaving and restriping the existing asphalt pavement; widening the roadway to accommodate a 7-foot buffered bicycle lane; constructing a 6-foot sidewalk on the east side (northbound direction); upgrading drainage, signage and pavement markings; upgrading existing curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards; adding two signalized pedestrian mid-block crossings at Iris Lane and Dahlia Lane; and, upgrading pedestrian signal and lighting at the intersection of SR A1A and SR 60/Beachland Boulevard. SR A1A and SR 5/US 1 turn lanes project improvements consist of constructing a southbound right turn lane at the intersection of SR 5/US 1 and 8th Street; extending the southbound right turn lane at the intersections of SR A1A and the 17th Street Causeway and SR A1A and SR 60/Beachland Boulevard; and upgrading existing drainage.

Cost/Completion: $5.6 million. Completion is anticipated fall 2023.

The northbound shoulder of SR A1A between Jasmine Lane and Banyan Road will be closed around-the-clock through March 2023, for drainage and other construction activity work.

The northbound lane of SR A1A between Jasmine Lane and Banyan Road will be closed 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, through March 2023, for deliveries and road widening activities. Flagging operations will be in place to direct motorists. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

12. SR-510/Wabasso Beach Road Bridge Railing Safety Improvements Project

Description: This bridge railing safety improvements project is anticipated to begin in late March 2023. The project improvements consist of installing pedestrian/bicycle railing on the north and south sides of the existing SR-510/Wabasso Beach Road bridge.

Cost/Completion: $1.4 million. Completion anticipated fall 2023.

All lanes are open. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

MAINTENANCE, UTILITY, PERMIT & ADDITIONAL AGENCY PROJECTS

MARTIN COUNTY

(Hobe Sound, Palm City, City of Stuart, Stuart, Jensen Beach, Jupiter Island, Port Salerno, Port Mayaca, Rio, Indiantown, Tequesta, Town of Sewall’s Point)

CITY OF STUART:

Northbound and southbound NW Dixie Highway over the Old Roosevelt Bridge, in the City of Stuart, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, March 20 through Tuesday, March 21, 1 of 2 lanes closed, for routine maintenance. For more information, please contact Guillermo Canedo, Communications Manager, FDOT District Four at 954-777-4302.

HOBE SOUND:

Northbound U.S. 1 between SE Turn Lead Trail and SE Mariner Sands Trail, in Hobe Sound, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, March 13 through Friday, March 17, 1 of 2 lanes closed, for FP&L utility pole installation and wiring operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

INDIANTOWN:

Eastbound S Kanner Highway between St. Lucie Mobile Village and Payson Park Way, in Indiantown, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday March 13 through Friday, March 17, 1 of 2 lanes closed, for FP&L utility pole installation and wiring operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

JENSEN BEACH:

Northbound U.S. 1 between NW Sunset Boulevard and NW Goldenrod Road, in Jensen Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, March 13 through Friday, March 17, 1 of 3 lanes closed, for utility work. For more information, please contact Mike Dexter at 772-251-8210.

STUART:

Eastbound and westbound NW Britt Road between NW Pine Lake Drive and NW Federal Highway, in Stuart, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., through Thursday, March 30, 1 of 2 lanes closed, for FP&L utility work. During this time, sidewalks may be closed, and pedestrian detours will be in place. For more information, please contact Martha Ann Kneiss at 772-463-2810.

Northbound and southbound U.S. 1 between SE Village Road and SE Mariner Sands Drive, in Stuart, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, March 13 through Friday, March 17, 1 of 3 lanes closed, for FP&L utility pole installation and wiring operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

TEQUESTA:

Northbound and southbound U.S. 1 between SE Jupiter Inlet Way and Coconut Road, in Tequesta, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday through Friday, through Friday, March 31, 1 of 2 lanes closed, for utility work. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

I-95:

Northbound I-95 between 500-feet south to 200-feet north of bridge over Bridge Road, in Hobe Sound, around-the-clock, until repairs are completed, the outside shoulder closed, for bridge beam repair work. For more information, please contact Guillermo Canedo, Communications Manager, FDOT District Four at 954-777-4302.

BRIGHTLINE

Jensen Beach – Riverview Drive. Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for rail work. Crossings may be closed briefly (1-2 minutes) as trucks enter and exit Riverview Drive. For more information, please contact Katie Mitzner at 407-502-3587.

Jensen Beach – Skyline Drive. Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for rail work. Crossings may be closed briefly (1-2 minutes) as trucks enter and exit Skyline Drive. For more information, please contact Katie Mitzner at 407-502-3587.

Jensen Beach – NE Jensen Beach Boulevard. Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for rail work. Crossings may be closed briefly (1-2 minutes) as trucks enter and exit NE Jensen Beach Boulevard. For more information, please contact Katie Mitzner at 407-502-3587.

Jensen Beach – NE Dixie Highway. Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for rail work. Crossings may be closed briefly (1-2 minutes) as trucks enter and exit NE Dixie Highway. For more information, please contact Katie Mitzner at 407-502-3587.

Stuart – Alice Street. Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for rail work. Crossings may be closed briefly (1-2 minutes) as trucks enter and exit NW Alice Street. For more information, please contact Katie Mitzner at 407-502-3587.

Stuart – NW Fern Street. Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for rail work. Crossings may be closed briefly (1-2 minutes) as trucks enter and exit NW Fern Street. For more information, please contact Katie Mitzner at 407-502-3587.

Stuart – West of SE Dixie Highway/A1A between SE Decker Avenue and SE Monterey Road. Daytime southbound shoulder closures for concrete pouring, Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, please contact Katie Mitzner at 407-502-3587.

Stuart – Southbound A1A from south of SE Cove Road to south of SE Alicia Street. Continuous shoulder closure through Q1 2023. For more information, please contact Katie Mitzner at 407-502-3587.

Stuart – St. Lucie River Railroad Drawbridge

Overnight closures: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday, April 16 to Thursday, April 27. Drawbridge to remain in the down position overnight; no boat passage. Navigation channel open daily from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. (subject to normal train traffic). Drawbridge returns to normal operations 6 a.m., Friday, April 28.

Drawbridge to remain in the down position overnight; no boat passage. Navigation channel open daily from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. (subject to normal train traffic). Drawbridge returns to normal operations 6 a.m., Friday, April 28. Full Closure: 6 a.m., Monday, May 1 to 6 a.m., Monday, May 22. Navigation channel full closure (drawbridge to remain in the down position, no boat passage) Brightline crews will work 24/7.

Navigation channel full closure (drawbridge to remain in the down position, no boat passage) Brightline crews will work 24/7. Overnight closures: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday, May 22 to Sunday, May 28. Drawbridge to remain in the down position overnight; no boat passage. Navigation channel open daily from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. (subject to normal train traffic). Drawbridge returns to normal operations 6 a.m., Monday, May 29. For more information, please contact Katie Mitzner at 407-502-3587.

ST. LUCIE COUNTY

(City of Port St. Lucie, Port St. Lucie, White City, City of Fort Pierce, Fort Pierce, Okeechobee, St. Lucie West, Tradition)

CITY OF FORT PIERCE:

Northbound U.S. 1 between 350 feet south of and to the Edwards Road intersection, in the City of Fort Pierce, 8 a.m. Monday, March 13 through 5 p.m. Friday, March 17, 1 of 2 lanes closed, for drainage and roadway work. For more information, please contact Jason Daley at 772-519-2992.

Eastbound and westbound Edwards Road between U.S. 1 and to Oleander Avenue, in City of Fort Pierce, around-the-clock, Monday, March 13 through Sunday, March 19, all lanes closed, for installation of underground drainage pipes and water lines. Motorists heading east on Edwards Road will be detoured via Oleander Avenue and Virginia Avenue to U.S. 1. Motorists heading west on Edwards Road will be detoured via U.S. 1 and Virginia Avenue to Oleander Avenue, or U.S. 1 and Farmers Market Road to Oleander Avenue. For more information, please contact the St. Lucie County Public Works Department at 772-462-1707.

FORT PIERCE:

Northbound U.S. 1 between Goforth Boulevard and Tropical Isle Way, in Fort Pierce, 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., Monday, March 13 through Friday, March 17, 2 of 3 lanes closed, for installation and/or replacement of FPL poles. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound U.S. 1 between Goforth Boulevard and Tropical Isle Way, in Fort Pierce, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, March 13 through Friday, March 17, 1 of 3 lanes closed, for installation and/or replacement of FPL poles. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Southbound U.S. Highway 1 between Avenue H and Avenue O, in Fort Pierce, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, March 13 through Friday, March 17, 1 of 2 lanes closed, for water main replacement and directional boring work. The work be performed in sections through the project corridor. Only one section will be closed at a time. For more information, please contact John Biggs at 772-466-1600 ext. 3474.

Eastbound and westbound SR A1A over North Bridge, in Fort Pierce, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, March 27 through Friday, March 31, 1 of 2 lanes closed, for routine maintenance. For more information, please contact Guillermo Canedo, Communications Manager, FDOT District Four at 954-777-4302.

Eastbound and westbound SR A1A over North Bridge, in Fort Pierce, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, April 3 through Thursday, April 6, 1 of 2 lanes closed, for routine maintenance. For more information, please contact Guillermo Canedo, Communications Manager, FDOT District Four at 954-777-4302.

Westbound SR 68/Orange Avenue between N 32nd Street and SR 5/U.S. 1, in Fort Pierce, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Mach 13 through Friday, March 17, 1 of 2 lanes closed, for repair of concrete sidewalk. For more information, please contact Yosleidy Leon at 786-499-1407.

Eastbound SR 68/Orange Avenue between N 32nd Street to SR 5/U.S. 1, in Fort Pierce, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Mach 13 through Friday, March 17, 1 of 2 lanes closed, for repair of concrete sidewalk. For more information, please contact Yosleidy Leon at 786-499-1407.

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY

(City of Vero Beach, Vero Beach, Indian River Shores, City of Sebastian, Sebastian, Wabasso, Wabasso Beach, Orchid Island, City of Fellsmere)

INDIAN RIVER SHORES:

Northbound and southbound SR A1A between Turtle Beach Road and Palm Island Lane, in Indian River Shores, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, March 13 through Friday, March 17, 1 of 2 lanes may be closed with possible lane shifts, for FP&L utility pole installation and wiring operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

VERO BEACH:

Westbound SR 60 between Commerce Avenue to Stewart Lane, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Feb. 6 through March 31, 1 of 4 lanes closed, for underground utility work. For more information, please contact Mario Sagastume at 703-929-2256.

Eastbound and westbound SR 60 between 58th Avenue and 66th Avenue, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, March 13 through Friday, March 17, 1 of 3 lanes closed, for installation and/or replacement of FPL poles. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Eastbound and westbound SR 60 between 58th Avenue and 66th Avenue, in Vero Beach, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Monday, March 13 through Friday, March 17, 2 of 3 lanes closed, for installation and/or replacement of FPL poles. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Southbound SR A1A between McLarty Treasure Museum and Island Club Manor, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, March 13 through Friday, March 17, 1 of 2 lanes may be intermittently closed with possible lane shifts at times, for FP&L Imminent Emergency maintenance. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound and southbound SR 5 between Grand Harbor Boulevard and 57th Street, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday March 13 through Friday, March 17, 1 of 2 lanes closed, for utility pole operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound and southbound SR A1A between Sandpiper Lane and Jasmine Lane, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, March 13 through Friday, March 17,1 of 2 lanes closed with possible lane shifts, for FP&L pole installation operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound and southbound SR A1A between Beachcomber Lane and John Island Drive, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, March 13, through Friday, March 17, 1 of 2 lanes may be intermittently closed with possible lane shifts or flagging operations, for FP&L pole installation operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound and southbound SR A1A between Beachcomber Lane and John Island Drive, in Vero Beach, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday, March 13 through Friday, March 17, 1 of 2 lanes may be intermittently closed with possible lane shifts or flagging operations, for FP&L pole installation operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound U.S. 1 between 61st Place and 57th Street, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, March 13 through Friday, March 17, 1 of 2 lanes closed, for utility pole operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound U.S. 1 between 57th Street and Antilles Lane, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, March 13 through Friday, March 17, 1 of 2 lanes closed, for utility pole operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound Indian River Boulevard between approximately 300 feet south and north of the Merrill P. Barber Bridge, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, March 14 through Wednesday, March 15, 1 of 2 lanes closed, for widening work. The right turn lane will remain open. For more information, please contact Richard Reichenbach at 772-226-4340.

Northbound and southbound U.S.1 between the Brevard County/Indian River County line and the Indian River County/St. Lucie County line, in Vero Beach, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, March 13 through Wednesday, May 31, 1 of 2 lanes closed or shoulder closed, for tree work. The work be performed in sections through the project corridor. For more information, please contact Max Deazle at 904-607-8848.

Eastbound and westbound SR 60 at 6th Avenue, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, March 13 through Wednesday, March 15, 1 of 3 lanes intermittently closed, for temporary lane crossing during paving operations. For more information, please contact Rob Skok at 772-226-1931.

Eastbound and westbound SR 60 between 800’ west of 43rd Avenue and 50’ east of 38th Avenue, in Vero Beach, 9 p.m. up to 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday nights beginning Sunday, March 12 through Thursday night, March 16, up to 2 of 6 lanes closed, for thermoplastic striping. For more information, please contact Colton Griffin at 772-529-0788.

BRIGHTLINE

Vero Beach – Railroad Crossing at 26th Street. Full road closure, 7 a.m., Saturday, March 11 to 7 p.m., Thursday, April 6.

Eastbound 26 th Street traffic will be directed to travel south on 16 th Avenue to 25 th Street, travel east on 25 th Street to 14 th Avenue, travel south on 14 th Avenue to 19 th Place (SR 60 E), travel east on 19 th Place (SR 60 E) to 11 th Avenue, travel north on 11 th Avenue to 21 st Street, travel west on 21 st St. to U.S. 1 and travel north on U.S. 1 to 26 th Street.

Street traffic will be directed to travel south on 16 Avenue to 25 Street, travel east on 25 Street to 14 Avenue, travel south on 14 Avenue to 19 Place (SR 60 E), travel east on 19 Place (SR 60 E) to 11 Avenue, travel north on 11 Avenue to 21 Street, travel west on 21 St. to U.S. 1 and travel north on U.S. 1 to 26 Street. Westbound 26th Street traffic will be directed to travel south on U.S. 1 to 21st Street, travel west on 21st Street to 14th Avenue, travel north on 14th Avenue to 25th Street, travel west on 25th Street to 16th Avenue and travel north on 16th Avenue to 26th Street. For more information, please contact Katie Mitzner at 407-502-3587.

Vero Beach – Railroad Crossing at 14th Avenue. Full road closure, 7 a.m., Saturday, March 11 to 7 p.m., Thursday, April 6.

Westbound 14th Avenue traffic will be directed to travel south on U.S. 1 to 21st Street and travel west on 21st Street to 14th Avenue. For more information, please contact Katie Mitzner at 407-502-3587.

Vero Beach – Railroad Crossing at 23rd Street. Full road closure, 7 a.m., Saturday, March 11 to 7 p.m., Thursday, April 6.

Eastbound 23 rd Street traffic will be directed to travel south on 14 th Avenue to 19 th Place (SR 60 E), travel east on 19 th Place (SR 60 E) to 11 th Avenue, travel north on 11 th Avenue to 21 st Street, travel west on 21 st St. to US-1 and travel north on US-1 to 23 rd St.

Street traffic will be directed to travel south on 14 Avenue to 19 Place (SR 60 E), travel east on 19 Place (SR 60 E) to 11 Avenue, travel north on 11 Avenue to 21 Street, travel west on 21 St. to US-1 and travel north on US-1 to 23 St. Westbound 23rd Street traffic will be directed to travel south on U.S. 1 to 21st Street, travel west on 21st Street to 14th Avenue and travel north on 14th Avenue to 23rd Street. For more information, please contact Katie Mitzner at 407-502-3587.

For around-the-clock, real-time, I-95 traffic information, visit www.fl511.com.

For updated lane closure information, please refer to www.d4fdot.com.

Learn more about the Florida Department of Transportation at: www.fdot.gov.