Fort Pierce Police: Two Teens Accused in Drive-By Shooting That Injured an 8-Year-Old Girl

Fort Pierce Police - Monday March 13, 2023: Two teenagers have been arrested and charged in a drive by shooting Friday that injured an 8-year-old girl.

According to a release from the Fort Pierce Police Department, officers responded to the reported shooting in the 1200 block of Avenue O around 6:15 p.m. March 10.

The girl was sitting inside a vehicle along with two other juveniles. As other family members were getting into the vehicle with them, another car drove by and a shot was fired from that car injuring the 8-year-old. She was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

There were two people in the suspect car described as white in color, and they fled the scene.

However, Fort Pierce Police detectives and patrol officers, with the assistance of the State Attorney’s Office, and the community, were able to quickly identify and locate the vehicle and the suspects. 18 year-old Ty Jheer Reeves and another 15 year-old boy were arrested within hours after it happened. Police have not yet said what they were charged with.

Police say this is an active criminal investigation and anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Lead Detective Dania Francois at 772-979-1471.

You can also remain anonymous by calling Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800.273.TIPS (8477).