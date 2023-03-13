Fort Pierce Police: Shot Fired Inside Church, No One Injured, Suspect in Custody

Fort Pierce - Monday March 13, 2023: Fort Pierce police have arrested a suspect who is alleged to have fired a shot inside a church early Sunday morning, March 12.

Officers responded at 4:45 a.m Sunday after receiving a report that a man entered the church looking for his wife. When he was "unable to locate her, the male shot into the ceiling before leaving the scene," states a release from the Fort Pierce Police Department.

No one was injured in what police say was a "domestic-related shooting incident." The suspect was identified and he is now in custody, however the name of the suspect and what he was charged has not been released.

The Iglesia Ministerio Jesucristo es el Camino church is located in the 4600 block of Oleander in Fort Pierce.

"This is still an active investigation," states the release from FPPD. Anyone who has any information about the incident, is asked to call Detective Jesse Love at 772-467-6943. Or you can remain anonymous by calling Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800.273.TIPS (8477).