SFWMD: Taylor Creek S-193 Boat Lock is Out of Service

Okeechobee County - Monday Mach 13, 2023: The Taylor Creek S-193 Boat Lock on Lake Okeechobee's North Shore is temporarily closed to navigation until further notice.

The Boat Lock will re-open as soon as possible. Other boat locks maintained by the South Florida Water Management District will remain open during this time period.

Anglers and boaters may access local waterways from several access points through public boat ramps. Visit FWC’s Boat Ramp Finder to find one near you.

To get the latest information on navigation through SFWMD structures and waterways, click HERE.