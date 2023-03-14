Treasure Coast Food Bank Helps to Fill the Gap as Pandemic-Era SNAP Benefits End

Treasure Coast - Tuesday March 14, 2023: This month thousands of Treasure Coast residents, along with millions of other American households, received reductions in their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, known as SNAP.

Benefits were temporarily increased under one of the many pandemic-era assistance programs. That additional assistance ended on March 1.

In an effort to make up for the loss, the Treasure Coast Food Bank has launched and expanded its offerings.

TCFB has increased its mobile pantries and Market Fresh on the Move to make fresh food more accessible to those in the community.

In addition, TCFB launched the Order Ahead Program which allows residents to order groceries online and schedule a pickup time.

Treasure Coast Food Bank is the largest hunger relief organization on Florida’s Treasure Coast. TCFB distributes millions of meals annually to our neighbors in Indian River, St. Lucie, Martin, and Okeechobee counties.

Learn more about Treasure Coast Food Bank on their website at: https://stophunger.org/.