Fort Pierce Redevelopment Agency is Seeking Applications for Community Redevelopment Advisory Board

Fort Pierce - Wednesday March 15, 2023: The Fort Pierce Redevelopment Agency is seeking an individual to serve on the Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Board.

The committee meets on the 1st Wednesday of each month at 3:30 p.m. To be considered, applications must be received by March 31, 2023.

The purpose and function of the CRA Advisory Committee is to study, review and provide recommendations, guidance, and advice as to matters relevant to the purposes and goals of the Fort Pierce Redevelopment Agency; and to serve as a liaison between the community within the Fort Pierce Redevelopment District Boundaries and the Fort Pierce Redevelopment Agency Board.

Eligible individuals must live or own a business within the CRA Boundaries. Visit this link to view the boundaries: http://www.cityoffortpierce.com/DocumentCenter/View/3116/FPRA-District-Map

To fill out an application or see a complete list of Boards and Committees, meeting days and times, and any specific qualifications, visit the Boards & Committees on the City’s website at https://www.cityoffortpierce.com/DocumentCenter/View/937/Boards-and-Committee-Application-New-or-Reappointment

All applications should be returned to the Office of the City Clerk, 100 N US Highway 1, Fort Pierce, FL 34954 or email to lcox@cityoffortpierce.com.