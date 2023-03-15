MCSO: Stuart Man, Fleeing Arrest, Finally Apprehended After His Vehicle is Forcibly Brought to a Stop

MCSO /

Stuart - Wednesday March 15, 2023: Martin County Sheriff Deputies attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by a Stuart man last weekend, however the driver refused to stop, and sped away leading authorities on a wild chase that didn't end until after two separate tactical vehicle interventions brought the runway vehicle to a halt.

was wanted on an open warrant for aggravated stalking. When Deputies tried to pull him over he took off "driving into oncoming traffic on Kanner Highway." and speeding in a "reckless dangerous" manner according to a release from the Sheriff.

Deputies deployed one vehicle intervention technique to disable the car, but even after the tires on Vinci's vehicle began to peel off, and the engine began to smoke, he drove on.

A second intervention maneuver was employed forcing the vehicle to a halt. Vinci then got out of his car and tried to flee on foot but was eventually brought to ground and arrested.

In addition to the aggravated assault complaint, Vinci is now facing charges of felony fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Martin County Jail.