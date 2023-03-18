Youth Sailing Foundation Honors Pat Harris, Elects Bill Krueger Chairman of the Board

Indian River County - Saturday March 18, 2023: Youth Sailing Foundation’s (YSF) Board of Directors met March 8 to honor Pat Harris who is stepping down after serving eight years as Chairman. Pat was instrumental in guiding YSF from a small organization building wood prams to the vibrant respected non-profit it is today. Pat’s enthusiasm, business acumen and selfless engagement at all levels from working in the shop, instructing on the water, and organizing regattas has been nothing short of phenomenal. He was everywhere at YSF.

Working closely with the Board and YSF’s Staff, Pat’s steady managerial hand on the helm was the guiding force that resulted in a fourfold increase to 400 children served annually. He was instrumental in developing plans for the Community Sailing Center and the capital campaign to fund construction of the $3.6 million marine recreation park anchored by a state-of-the-art sailing center that will serve the entire community for generations to come.

In his remarks to the Board, Pat Harris said: “It has been an honor and privilege to work with the YSF Board. We have built an exciting and strong organization. The Community Sailing Center is the next logical step. Put on your seat belts. It is going to be quite a ride!” That is quintessential Pat, always charging forward with charm and grace.

Vice Chairman, Bill Krueger was elected to Chairman. Bill has served on YSF’s Board for seven years. His focus has been on the organization’s marketing and promotional effort. Bill is a Certified U.S. Sailing instructor who volunteers on the water and our official scorer at regattas. He is a retired business executive with extensive leadership experience. Reflecting on Pat’s service to YSF, the new Chairman said: “He has been a mentor to many of us and we are grateful he will continue to serve on the board.”

Youth Sailing Foundation of Indian River County, Inc. is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit devoted to eliminating cultural and financial barriers to sailing. Numerous youth programs are offered throughout the year, many of them free to participants. For more information or to make a tax-deductible donation, please visit: www.ysfirc.org.

