Fort Pierce Yacht Club Foundation Holds 5th Annual 'On the Water Poker Run' Charity Event

Fort Pierce - Sunday March 19, 2023: The Fort Pierce Yacht Club Foundation, the charitable arm of the Fort Pierce Yacht Club, invites you to participate in their annual charity On the Water Poker Run, Saturday, April 1st from 12 noon to 4 pm. From 4pm to 8 pm, participants will meet at the Fort Pierce Yacht club to enjoy live music by Florida Ridge and BBQ with sides by Pit Master Mathieu Herbeline of Pirate Gypsy Adventures.

The Fort Pierce Yacht Club Foundation is a 501c3 and raises money to support the stewardship of the Indian River Lagoon, operate activities and programs which support the understanding and knowledge of boating and water safety, and supports the FPYC community mission.

With the proceeds from last year’s On the Water Poker Run, the FPYC Foundation provided a scholarship to a college junior at Indian River State College for a summer internship at FAU Harbor Branch to do marine research. In addition, scholarships were provided for Wesley Eco Camp, an “immersive learning program that engages youth in environmental studies, restoration and stewardship of the Indian River Lagoon.”

The charity On the Water Poker Run puts power boats (jet skis too) and paddle boats (kayaks, canoes, stand up paddle boarders) out on the water to have fun, fellowship, and to raise money. Docks are organized along the Indian River Lagoon for distribution of cards to players. When all stops are completed for each participant, they return to the Fort Pierce Yacht Club for scoring and results, food, beverages, and music. If you do not have a boat, but want to play, you can register for a "Land Yacht " registration. Poker hands will be scored using standard poker hand rankings. Pursuit Boats is sponsoring a $500 cash best hand.

Go to www.fortpierceyachtclub.com/poker-run NOW to sign up.

Registration fees are as follows:

· $50 power boat captain (includes t-shirt)

· $20 poker hand for crew member

· $50 jet ski with 2 people

· $35 jet ski with 1 person

· $25 kayak, canoe and paddle board

· $30 land vessel (come into the Club and play a hand on land if you don't have a boat)

Optional Add-ons:

· $15 buffet dinner

· $18-$20 t-shirts (adult S-XXXL) - Please pre-order on website

There are opportunities for Business/Corporate Sponsorships as well as individual participation and this year’s co-chairs of the charity On the Water Poker Run are Vice Commodore of Fleet, Victoria Westphal and Past Commodore and current Vice Commodore of Building and Grounds, Suzi Boardman.

To register or for more information on the charity On the Water Poker Run please go to: https://www.fortpierceyachtclub.com/poker-run or email: fpycfoundation@gmail.com.

Sponsors Include (as of March 13, 2023*):



Pursuit Boats

Causeway Cove Marina & RV Park

Pierce 1 Marina

The UPS Store (St. James Drive, Port St. Lucie)

Southern Castles Property Management & Real Estate

*Updates on sponsors can be found on www.fortpierceyachtclub.com/poker-run.