Florida Gas Prices Up 15-Cents Last Week; But Lower Prices Ahead as Cost of Crude Plunges

Florida - Monday - March 20, 2023: Florida gas prices jumped 15 cents per gallon last week. On Sunday, the state average for regular unleaded was $3.46 per gallon. That's 12 cents less than this year's high of $3.58 per gallon.

But relief may soon be on the way.

"There were significant losses in the oil market last week which should enable gas prices to move lower again," said AAA Florida spokesman Mark Jenkins. "The failure of two U.S. banks raised concerns of a global recession that could eventually hamper fuel demand."

The U.S. price of oil dropped 13% last week, for a total loss of 17% over two weeks. Friday's settlement of $66.74 per barrel was the lowest since December 2021.

Interestingly, the gasoline market did not take quite as big of a hit, likely because strong springtime demand coupled with refinery maintenance season and the switch to summer gasoline is serving as somewhat of a buoy. Regardless, gasoline futures dropped 24 cents through the past two weeks, which is an indicator that pump prices should move lower, unless fundamentals rebound this week.

Regional Florida Prices



Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.63), Naples ($3.52), Port St. Lucie ($3.51)

Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.17), Panama City ($3.18), Pensacola ($3.22)

Find Florida Gas Prices



Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

State and metro averages can be found here

Visit gasprices.AAA.com to view daily average gas prices.

Ways to Save on Gasoline



Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

