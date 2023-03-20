Martin County: Four Swimmers Rescued After Getting Caught in Dangerous Rip Currents

MCSO /

MCSO /

Martin County - Monday March 20, 2023: It was a close call for four swimmers who got caught in a dangerous rip current off Santa Lucia Beach Saturday.

MCSO Community Policing Deputy Jake Blaszyk responded to the distress call. He removed his duty gear and swam out to rescue the group. Deputy Blaszyk was able to grab two of the swimmers and pull them out of the current and back to shore. Martin County Fire Rescue First responders reached the other two swimmers and pulled them to safety as well, according to a release from the MCSO.

Two of those swimmers were transported to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Santa Lucia Beach is located at the southern end of Hutchinson Island. There are no life guards on duty at the beach. However, Martin County Ocean Rescue responds to emergencies along all 20-plus miles of County beaches.

Some bystanders on the beach also initially tried to assist in the rescue, but they too got caught in the current and needed rescuing as well. MCSO cautions all beach goers NOT to attempt a water rescue, unless you’re an expert swimmer with some form of flotation device.

Those who want to help can:

* CALL - 911

* REACH - If possible, extend a fishing rod, branch, oar, towel, or other object to the victim and pull him or her to safety

* THROW - Throw - If the victim is too far away to reach and a boat isn’t handy, THROW the victim a PFD or anything else that will float.

* Row - If a Surfboard, or Paddle board is available, row to the victim and then use an oar or paddle to pull the victim to the stern. Let the victim hold onto the board as you paddle to shore. If the victim is too weak, hold onto them until help arrives. If using a powerboat, stop the engine and glide to the victim from the downwind side.

* Go - Swimmers without lifesaving training should not swim to a victim. Instead, GO for help. If you must swim, take along anything that floats to keep between you and the victim.