MCSO: Two Teens Arrested Following Burglary Spree Causing Thousands of Dollars in Damage

Martin County - Tuesday March 21, 2023: Martin County Sheriff Detectives have charged two teenagers with 23 felonies following reports that more than 20 vehicles had been broken into and burglarized last Wednesday night in Stuart.

The pair are accused of using a 'window-punch' to break the windows of cars and trucks and stealing multiple items from the vehicles which were parked in private driveways and parking spaces in the area of MacArthur Boulevard and NE Plantation Drive out on Baker's Point.

"They stole anything of value," according to a release from the Sheriff. "If nothing was found inside the car, they just left a wake of shattered glass and damage behind."

18-year-old Anthony Joseph Batista of Stuart and a 14-year-old boy from Hobe Sound have each been charged with thirteen burglaries, eight attempted burglaries, one count of grand theft, and one count of possession of burglary tools. Both teens were booked into the Martin County Jail. Batista was held on a $57,000 bond, the 14-year-old was transferred to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Footage from exterior cameras revealed what appeared to be a scooter traveling around the area at the time the crimes occurred. MCSO detectives were able to track down the scooter in a parking spot on NE Edgewater Drive in Stuart. That ultimately led to them to the two suspects. Batista was driving the scooter and the 14-year-old rode on the back.

If you live in the area of MacArthur Boulevard or along NE Plantation Drive and you discovered that your car was burglarized the morning of March 8th but did not report it, the MCSO encourages you to call them at 772-220-7000. Residents are also remined to remove all valuables, especially firearms from your vehicles at night.