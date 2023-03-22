Off-Duty IRCSO Captain Rescues Family from Boat Fire in Alligator Invested Waters

Indian River County - Wednesday March 22, 2023: Last week, a family was spending a day boating on Blue Cypress Lake in Indian River County when their boat caught fire.

As the fire grew, the boaters dove into alligator-infested waters. Fortunately, Indian River County Sheriff Captain Tony Consalo was nearby. He was off duty and out boating himself. But when he saw the family in distress, he quickly organized a rescue.

Captain Consalo called in other deputies and met them at the boat ramp. Together they successfully rescued the family members from the lake. He then transported Fire Department personnel to the burning boat to extinguish the fire.