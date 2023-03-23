2023 Florida Citrus Show Will Focus on Veggies, as Well as Citrus

Treasure Coast - Thursday March 23, 2023: The 2023 Florida Citrus Show will focus on vegetables as well as citrus during this year's event.

The 77th annual Florida Citrus Show will be held in Fort Pierce on April 13 at the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Research and Education Center (UF/IFAS-IRREC ) and the adjacent USDA Horticultural Research Laboratory (USDA-ARS).

The UF/IFAS educational presentations will be led by Sandra Guzmán, who is the head of research in the SMART Irrigation and Hydrology Laboratory. “Vegetable production will be new to this year’s show—and we invite all local vegetable growers to attend,” said Guzmán.

Citrus remains Florida’s signature crop, however vegetable production is equally important. Florida is the nation’s winter produce production region. The UF/IFAS and USDA researchers work directly with local vegetable as well as citrus producers.

“The USDA, ARS in Fort Pierce staff has always contributed citrus talks at the Florida Citrus Show, but this year we are excited to serve as co-hosts and to have both our citrus and vegetable research included,” said Erin Rosskopf, interim director of the USDA-ARS Horticultural Research Laboratory. “We think it is going to be a great event."

To register for the show click on this link.

Florida ranks number one in the country in tomatoes, bell peppers, snap beans, watermelon, and cucumbers. “Florida Citrus Show talks will be of interest to producers of all of these commodities,” said Rosskopf and USDA researchers will cover a number of issues that apply to those vegetables. Those sessions will take place in the USDA conference room, accessible from the facility entrance.

“We invite growers and the public so that we can share our researchers’ meaningful work with them," said UF/IFAS-IRREC Director Ronald Cave. "Food production benefits all of us with a strong economy and wholesome, nutritious food,”

Other topics on the agenda include plant nutrition and methods to manage citrus greening, as well as a report on the research in the “Millennium Block,” an active experimental grove in which more than 5,500 trees are under study to determine which new rootstocks will tolerate citrus greening.

Attendees will also enjoy a cookout luncheon under the shade of oak trees during which USDA researcher Dr. Scott Adkins will present a canine trained to detect pests in crops.

The Citrus show is being presented at no cost to all local growers thanks to AgNet Media, an organization dedicated to serving growers’ needs.

The UF/IFAS facility is located at 2199 South Rock Road. The USDA facility is nearby at 2001 South Rock Road.

The 1-day show schedule:

Date: April 13, 2023

Breakfast and networking: 8 to 9 AM

Trade show: 8 AM to 2 PM

General session: 9 to 11 AM

Tailgate luncheon: 11 AM to 2 PM

Educational sessions: 2 to 4 PM