Governor Appoints Six to the Alzheimer’s Disease Advisory Committee

Florida - Thursday March 23, 2023: Governor DeSantis has made the following six appointments and the reappointments to the Alzheimer’s Disease Advisory Committee:

Alex Anderson - Anderson is the Vice President of Public Policy for the Florida Alzheimer’s Association. Previously, he was the Legislative Affairs Director for the Florida Office of Financial Regulation, Deputy Legislative Affairs Director for the Florida Department of Education, and an Attorney for the Florida Senate and the Florida House of Representatives. Anderson earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Florida and his juris doctor from Florida State University.

Dr. Rosemary Laird - Dr. Laird is the Chief Medical Officer of My Memory Clinic, LLC and Navigating Aging Needs, LLC. She is a former board member of the Senior Resource Alliance and a current member of the American Geriatrics Society. Dr. Larid earned her bachelor’s degree from Loyola University, her master’s degree in health services administration from the University of Kansas, and her Doctor of Medicine from Georgetown University.

Jason Lederman - Lederman is a Client Care Liaison for American In-Home Care. A former detective with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, he served on the Board of Directors of the Fraternal Order of Police. Lederman earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of North Florida.

Stacy Plean - Plean is a Broker Associate for LoKation Real Estate. She is a member of the Florida Realtors Board of Directors and a Realtors Association Faculty Member for Broward, Palm Beach, and St. Lucie counties. Plean attended Nassau Community College.

Corinne Labyak, PhD - Labyak is an Associate Professor at the University of North Florida. She is a registered and licensed dietitian. She is the President of First Coast Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and a member of Alzheimer’s Association International Society to Advance Alzheimer’s Research and Treatments. Labyak earned her bachelor’s degree from Florida State University, master’s degree from the University of North Florida, and doctorate degree in nutritional sciences from the University of Florida.

Dr. Jonathan Weiss - Dr. Weiss is the Director of Strategic Innovation for INSIGHTEC. Previously, he was a Consumer Experience and Loyalty Manager for MetroPlus Healthplan and the Director of Rehabilitation for Excellent Home Care. He currently serves as the Director of the Israel Service Organization and the Focused Ultrasound Neuroscience Research Institute. Dr. Weiss earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in physical therapy from Touro College and his doctorate in physical therapy from Utica College.