PSL: 21-Year-Old Arrested for Vehicular Homicide Following Deadly Head-On Crash

Port St. Lucie - Thursday March 23, 2023: Port St. Lucie Police Traffic Homicide Investigators have arrested a Fort Pierce man on allegations of reckless driving that caused the death of a man last August.

Following a lengthily investigation into the fatal crash, 21-year-old McEnroe Duroseau was arrested last week on a charge of vehicular homicide.

The crash occurred in the 700-BLK of NW Selvitz Rd on the evening of August 25, 2022.

Investigators determined that Duroseau was traveling more than 80 mph in a 35 mph zone when he sideswiped another vehicle in the opposite lane and then hit another vehicle head-on.

The 71-year-old driver in that vehicle was transported to the hospital in critical condition. He died from his injuries three days later.