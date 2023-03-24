WQCS Header Background Image
WQCS News

Wild Fire in Hungryland Wildlife Area Burns 800 Acres

WQCS | By WQCS
Published March 24, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT
Martin County Fire.jpg
Martin County Fire and Rescue

Martin County - Friday March 24, 2023: The Florida Forest Service and Martin County Fire battelled a wildfire Thursday that consumed about 800 acres.

Firefighters worked into the evening to contain the blaze. Martin County Fire and Rescue reports increasing "the number of dozer units to 7" in an effort to put out the fire.

No injuries or property damage was reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The lack of rain and ongoing drought conditions across much of the region may have been a contributing factor.

To view footage of the fire from the Martin County Fire and Rescue Facebook page click on this link> https://fb.watch/jtNr3s0D5N/

