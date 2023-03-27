AAA: Florida Gas Prices Drop 9-Cents

Florida - Monday March 27, 2023: Florida gas prices are still responding to a big drop in the oil market that occurred two weeks ago. The state average declined 9 cents per gallon last week, with retail prices averaging $3.37 per gallon on Sunday. That's 21 cents less than this year's high and 75 cents less than what drivers paid this time last year.

After plunging 17% to a new 2023 low - two weeks ago - the U.S. price of oil recouped some of those losses last week, after rising 4%. That could limit how much further gas prices fall. Since it often takes two weeks for retail prices to adjust to movement in the futures market, it's possible that retail gas prices fall a little further this week, before leveling out or inching higher next week.

Regional Florida Prices



Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.58), Naples ($3.48), Port St. Lucie ($3.43)

Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.18), Panama City ($3.19), Pensacola ($3.26)

Ways to Save on Gasoline



Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

