Governor Signs School Voucher Bill Over Strong Objections from Democratic Lawmakers

Miami - Monday March 27, 2023: During a news conference in Miami Monday Governor DeSantis signed into law a bill that will vastly expand the school voucher program to all students in the state, and he defended the measure against critics who fear it could cripple public education.

Democrats in the Legislature have argued that the expanded school voucher program will siphon off $4-billion dollars from the state’s public schools into charter and private schools weakening school systems in communities most in need of support. But the Governor disagreed.

“Yes, we’ve got a lot of private scholarships, yes we’ve got public charter schools," said the Governor, "but the majority of a lot of school choice in Florida is actually within school districts. Miami Dade is a great example of that, 70% of students in Miami-Dade County attend a school other than the school that their zoned for.”

He also argued that student performance in those charter schools is currently higher than in the public school system. “If you took just the charter school population, and it is disproportionally racial and ethnic minorities in that, it would be one of the top performing states in America.”

Charter schools are free of union restrictions and school district requirements, said DeSantis, so their free to be more flexible in their offerings. “They’re not controlled by the school districts and really are not influenced by the education unions the way the school districts are, so they’re able to be a little bit more nimble. And here’s the thing, they either offer a product that parents want or they don’t.”

Read the Governor's news release in full below:

Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Historic Legislation to Expand School Choice Options to All Florida Students

MIAMI — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed House Bill (HB) 1, which expands available school choice options for all students in Florida by eliminating financial eligibility restrictions and the current enrollment cap. Florida already has 1.3 million students who learn full time in a school of their family’s choosing – larger than the entire K-12 student enrollments of 35 other states. Now law, HB 1 will further cement Florida’s position as the nation's leader in school choice. For more information about HB 1, click here.

“Florida is number one when it comes to education freedom and education choice, and today’s bill signing represents the largest expansion of education choice in the history of these United States. When you combine private scholarships, charter schools, and district choice programs, Florida already has 1.3 million students attending a school of their choosing,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “These programs have been instrumental in elevating student achievement over the past twenty years. I am grateful to the Florida Legislature, Speaker Renner, and President Passidomo for prioritizing this legislation and presenting it to me at the beginning of this year’s legislative session.”

“This is a monumental day in Florida history,” said Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr. “Thanks to Governor DeSantis and the legislature, we continue to be the undisputed leader in school choice. Florida will always make good on our promise to ensure every single child has access to a world- class education.”

“The goal of making school choice a reality for every child across our great state has been a long time coming, and with the steadfast resolve and leadership of Governor DeSantis, Speaker Renner, Senator Simon, Rep. Tuck, and many others, today is the day school choice is here for every Florida family,” said Senate President Kathleen Passidomo. “Additionally, this bill reduces some of the outdated, unnecessary, and quite frankly, burdensome regulations public schools have to abide by. By reducing red tape that burdens our traditional public schools, these institutions, which have served our communities for generations, will have a meaningful chance to compete right alongside other school choice options.”

“Florida puts parents and students first by giving them the freedom to customize their education to fit every child’s unique needs,” said House Speaker Paul Renner. “Thanks to the steadfast support of Governor DeSantis and President Passidomo, the relentless work by Representative Tuck and Senator Simon, and the passionate commitment to educational excellence by countless school choice advocates, Florida has delivered the greatest expansion of educational freedom in the nation and will unleash a wave of opportunity for millions of families.”

“This legislation is a transformational opportunity to make it clear that the money follows the child, and parents have a right to guide their child’s education as they see fit,” said Senator Corey Simon. “We recognize that parents are a child’s first and best teachers. A street address or level of income should never replace the vital and irreplaceable role of a parent to decide what academic experience best fits the needs of their child. This bill is about access and opportunity for all students and every family in our state. I am thankful and blessed that my mother worked so hard and made many sacrifices to make certain I had the opportunity to attend a good school. Not all students are so lucky, but that changes today, and it changes because here in the free state of Florida, with the visionary leadership of Governor DeSantis, we are going to stop funding systems and start funding students.”

“We are empowering every family and every child to achieve their educational goals. HB 1 is a testament to the good work the Florida Legislature can accomplish when all sides come together,” said Representative Kaylee Tuck. “We took in constant feedback from parents, students, educators, and our colleagues in the House and Senate to turn a good bill into a great bill. I was honored to carry this legislation to expand school choice and opportunity for Florida families and students.”

HB 1 eliminates the current financial eligibility restrictions and allows any student who is eligible to enroll in K-12 to participate in available school choice options. The bill also continues to prioritize awards to students with household incomes that do not exceed 185 percent of the federal poverty level while incorporating a second priority to award scholarships to students who live in households with incomes between 185 percent of the federal poverty level and 400 percent of the federal poverty level. HB 1 also increases the annual scholarship adjustment for the Family Empowerment Scholarship for Students with Unique Abilities from one percent to three percent to address high demand and wait lists.

The bill also eliminates the current enrollment cap and the exemptions to the maximum number of students who can participate in FES-EO. For students who are not full-time enrolled in public or private school or who are not Home Education Program students, there will be a cap of 20,000 new scholarships for the 2023-2024 school year and a cap of 40,000 new scholarships for every year after that.

Additionally, this legislation requires the Office of K-12 School Choice to develop an online portal that enables parents to choose the best educational options for their student. The bill also eliminates the restrictive requirement that students must complete at least one credit through a virtual course to graduate.

Finally, to make the teaching profession more accessible, the bill removes red tape and bureaucracy from the profession by allowing the general education requirement to be waived for teachers who have had three years in the classroom if they have been rated 'effective' or 'highly effective' for three consecutive years. The bill also expands the length of a temporary teaching certificate from three years to five years.

To further reduce bureaucracy in the profession, the bill requires the State Board of Education to recommend additional repeals and revisions to the education code.