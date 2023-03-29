FDA Approves First Over-the-Counter Opioid Overdose Antidote - Narcan

Florida - Wednesday March 29, 2023: With drug overdose deaths continuing to hover near record levels, the US Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday, March 29, approved for the first time an over-the-counter version of the opioid antidote Narcan.

“The FDA remains committed to addressing the evolving complexities of the overdose crisis. As part of this work, the agency has used its regulatory authority to facilitate greater access to naloxone by encouraging the development of and approving an over-the-counter naloxone product to address the dire public health need,” FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf said in a statement.

“Today’s approval of OTC naloxone nasal spray will help improve access to naloxone, increase the number of locations where it’s available and help reduce opioid overdose deaths throughout the country. We encourage the manufacturer to make accessibility to the product a priority by making it available as soon as possible and at an affordable price.”