'Live Local Act': A Measure Aimed at Expanding Affordable Housing Signed Into Law

Florida - Wednesday March 29, 2023: Governor DeSantis Wednesday signed Senate Bill (SB) 102, the 'Live Local Act', which invests $711 million in multiple programs to expand the availability of affordable housing by providing down payment assistance and support to workforce and military families.

The governor signed the bill during a news conference in Naples calling it the largest investment for housing efforts in state history. “This legislation provides record support for Florida’s workforce and their families to help them live where they work," said the Governor, "while also providing historic support for our military communities and the families living near military bases."

The measure was introduced by Florida Senate President Kathleen Passidomo who made passage of the measure a major priority during the current legislative session.

“We are shutting down affordable housing stereotypes and creating attainable housing options needed by the majority of our workforce, the backbone of Florida’s economy," said Senator Passidomo, adding that the “Live Local Act will make sure Floridians can live close to good jobs, schools, hospitals, and other critical centers of our communities that fit comfortably in their household budgets, no matter the stage of life or income.”

The legislation invests a record $711 million for housing projects and assistance through the Florida Housing and Finance Corporation (FHFC) to create or build upon housing programs. This includes:



$259 million for the SAIL program to provide low interest loans to developers building workforce housing.



$252 million for the SHIP program to provide local governments with incentives to build partnerships with developers who are preserving available housing or producing more housing.



$100 million for the Florida Hometown Heroes Housing Program to provide down payment and closing cost assistance to first-time home buyers with a focus on law enforcement, first responders, teachers, active duty military, and military veterans.



$100 million for FHFC to implement a loan program to alleviate inflation-related cost increases for FHFC-approved housing projects.



$150 million of these funds are recurring for certain specified uses such as redevelopment of underused property and projects near military installations.

Additionally, this bill builds upon efforts to help Floridians afford to purchase their first home by codifying the Hometown Heroes program and increasing the borrowing limit per loan to $35,000 or 5% of the purchase price of a home. This bill will also broaden FHFC’s ability to invest in affordable housing for those that are currently in the foster care system or who are aging out of the system and expands eligibility for the Job Growth Grant Fund to authorize public infrastructure projects that support expanding housing opportunities.

This legislation also creates a new tax donation program to allow corporate taxpayers to direct certain tax payments to the FHFC, up to $100 million annually, to help fund the SAIL program and increases the amount of tax credits available through the Community Contribution Tax Credit Program from $14.5 million to $25 million annually.

Additionally, the bill provides a sales tax refund of up to $5,000 on building materials for housing units funded through FHFC.