Another Indiantown Man Arrested on Lewd Battery Charge

Florida - March 30, 2023: An Indiantown man has been arrested and charged with lewd or lascivious battery on a victim under 16. 29-year old Isaias Pablo Fabian is also accused of texting a minor for sex.

Fabian was taken to the Martin County Jail and was being held without bond.

According to a release from the Martin County Sheriff's Office two additional young females also told deputies that they were subject to inappropriate sexual behavior by the suspect, following the allegations made by the 16-year old. In addition, MCSO Detectives also found pornographic images of another local minor on Fabian's phone. When detectives tracked down that victim, she told them that "illicit sexual behavior did take place," according to the release.

Because the suspect is affiliated with a local church, detectives fear there could be more victims who are afraid to come forward. They are urging parents in Indiantown to speak with their children about this arrest and report any similar behavior to the Sheriff’s Office.

Previous Lewd Molestation Arrest

Earlier this month, 35-year old Marcos Rodas-Marcos was arrested on similar allegations and initially charged with Interference of Child Custody, a felony, which falls within the kidnapping and false imprisonment statute.

He has now been charged with Lewd or Lascivious Molestation of a victim between the age of 12 and 16, Human Trafficking of someone younger than 18, and Burglary with an Assault or Battery. Rodas-Marcos is accused of forcefully sexually battered the young victim. He is being held without bond for fear he will flee back to his home country of Guatemala to avoid charges.