Port St. Lucie PD Reaccredited by the Commission of Florida Law Enforcement

Port St. Lucie - Thursday March 30, 2023: The Port St. Lucie Police Department is proud to announce the department has received state reaccreditation with Excelsior Status through the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation (C.F.A).

State accreditation through C.F.A. was initially received in 1997 and the agency has received reaccreditation through C.F.A. an additional eight times. The most recent award was received with distinction of “Excelsior” status. The agency was also awarded excelsior status in 2013, 2016, and 2019. To achieve excelsior status, the agency must have demonstrated a commitment to accreditation by being awarded five successful reaccreditation cycles by the Commission.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department is a comparative compliance agency, attaining both national and state accreditation status, with national accreditation dating back to 1991.

Accreditation is a voluntary process and is recognized as a means of maintaining compliance with over 500 of the highest standards of professionalism by obtaining verification by an independent reviewing authority, certifying that an agency has met specific requirements and prescribed standards.

The PSLPD Accreditation Manager for the last 10 years has been Master Officer Jennifer DiMatteo-Bennett.