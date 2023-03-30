SLCSO: Two Teens Arrested After Breaking into Mets Stadium

St. Lucie County - Thursday March 20, 2023: St. Lucie County Sheriff Deputies have arrested two juveniles accused of trying to steal Mets branded clothing and other items from Clover Park, the baseball team's spring training facility in Port St. Lucie.

Sheriff Ken Mascara says the burglary occurred around 2 am, early last Saturday morning, March 25th.

"Once inside, they removed several items, including sneakers, sunglasses, electronics, Mets branded attire, and snacks,” said Sheriff Mascara. “The combined value of these items is well over $11,000."

All of the stolen items were recovered later that same day when, at 11:58 pm on Saturday night, deputies arrested a17-year-old male and 15-year-old female near the 5600 block of NW Bluff Court. in Port St. Lucie.

The pair have been charged with burglary, grand theft, and dealing in stolen property. Both juveniles were transported to the Juvenile Detention Center for processing.