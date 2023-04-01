DJ Wilcox Preserve Trailhead - Closes April 5-14

St. Lucie County - Saturday April 1, 2023: The southern trailhead for the DJ Wilcox Preserve will be closed on Wednesday, April 5 through Friday, April 14 for crews from Florida Power and Light to safely replace the power poles along Michigan Street. The northern access to the Indian River Lagoon at DJ Wilcox Road will remain open.

Located at 300 Michigan St., DJ Wilcox Preserve is a 105-acre natural area along the Indian River Lagoon that protects a unique landscape made up of freshwater bay swamp, mesic flatwoods, hydric hammock and tidal swamp adjacent to the lagoon. The site provides historic interest, hiking trails, boardwalks, a fishing pier and access to the Indian River Lagoon. The site is cooperatively managed by the St. Lucie County Environmental Resources and Mosquito Control Departments.

DJ Wilcox Preserve was purchased following a voter-approved tax/bond referendum in the late 1990s, which provided $20 million in revenue to secure environmentally significant land and protect it from future development, while opening up these sites for passive recreation. By matching those funds with state, federal and private grants, St. Lucie County was able to purchase $76 million worth of land consisting of more than 11,000 acres with 42 miles of trails for hiking, birding, horseback riding, disc golf, fishing and more.

For a list of all St. Lucie County preserves, visit www.stluciepreserves.com.

For more information, contact the Environmental Resources Department at 772-462-2526.