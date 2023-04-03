Brightline Resumes Testing Up to 79 MPH in Indian River County

Indian River County - Monday March 3, 2023: On Saturday, April 1, Brightline resumed testing its passenger trains in Indian River County at speeds up to 79 mph.

The testing will continue through Saturday April 8. During the testing period flaggers will be present at all crossings from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

In addition Brightline is continuing its signal and track cutover work as it constructs a new second railroad track into the existing corridor. The ongoing work will span railroad crossings through Vero Beach, Oslo and Indrio.

The testing and construction work will cause additional wait times at railroad crossings.

Indian River County Railroad Crossings

Continuous Flagging Operations - 7 a.m., Saturday April 1 to 7 p.m., Saturday, April 8

Train Testing up to 79 MPH - 7 a.m., Wednesday, April 5 to 7 p.m., Saturday, April 8

Vero Beach



43 rd St.

St. 41 st St. / CR 630

St. / CR 630 32 nd St. / Aviation Blvd.

St. / Aviation Blvd. 26 th St. > **RR crossings currently closed for improvement work, detours in place until 7 p.m., Friday, April 21.

St. > **RR crossings currently closed for improvement work, detours in place until 7 p.m., Friday, April 21. 14 th St. > **RR crossings currently closed for improvement work, detours in place until 7 p.m., Friday, April 21.

St. > **RR crossings currently closed for improvement work, detours in place until 7 p.m., Friday, April 21. 23 rd St. **RR crossings currently closed for improvement work, detours in place until 7 p.m., Friday, April 21.

St. **RR crossings currently closed for improvement work, detours in place until 7 p.m., Friday, April 21. 21 st St.

St. 20 th St. (SR 60W)

St. (SR 60W) 19th Pl. (SR 60E)

Oslo



16 th St.

St. 12 th St.

St. Glendale Rd./8 th St. (CR 612)

St. (CR 612) 4 th St.

St. 1st St.

Indrio



Oslo Rd. (SR 606)

20th Pl. (Highlands)

Important Safety Reminders:



Residents should be alert and follow the law around active railroad tracks and railroad crossings.



Drivers, pedestrians and cyclists should be aware that rail traffic will run on BOTH tracks in BOTH directions.



Stay off the tracks and never go around crossing gates.



Only cross the railroad at a designated crossing.



Never stop on the tracks.

Failure to follow the law could result in fines, points on your license or loss of life.

SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS

Brightline has made crucial safety improvements at all 156 railroad crossings along the 129-mile corridor. All safety improvements have been installed at crossings in the testing areas. Those improvements vary per crossing, but may include new crossing gates, signal systems, pedestrian gates, pavement markings and roadway profiles.

Where trains will operate at 110 mph, crossings have quad gates or medians to prevent motorists from driving around lowered crossing gates.

Brightline is working closely with community partners, government agencies and news media to spread the word and highlight rail safety via multiple channels including on social media and with public service announcements.

The public is encouraged to help spread the message of rail safety with Brightline’s safety materials:

