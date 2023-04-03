Citizens to Give UPC Customers More Time to Apply for Coverage, Submit Repair Contracts

Florida - April 3, 2023: Assisting former United Property & Casualty (UPC) customers recovering from Hurricane Ian, Citizens Property Insurance Corporation will allow UPC policyholders with existing damage 90 days after becoming Citizens policyholders to provide signed contracts for repairs.

On Wednesday, Citizens’ President/CEO and Executive Director Tim Cerio announced that former UPC policyholders will have until June 27, 2023, to provide proof that repair contracts have been entered even if repairs have not begun.

“Because of reported contractor shortages in Southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian, Citizens is allowing UPC applicants who have existing damage to their home 90 days to submit a contract to repair the damage,” Cerio said. “We think this is the right thing to do and can help those still suffering hardship in the aftermath of Ian.”

In addition, Citizens will allow new UPC customers until April 17, 2023, to apply for Citizens coverage, which will retroactively take effect back to March 29, 2023, UPC’s policy termination date under a liquidation order issued in February.

“This will allow agents additional time to assist consumers shopping for replacement coverage,” Cerio said.

Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, who addressed Citizens’ Board of Governors at its meeting Wednesday, applauded Citizens’ efforts to assist former UPC policyholders who may have had trouble tracking down a contractor to repair their home.

“After Hurricane Ian, people need some breathing room to start repairs and get coverage,” Patronis said. “Extending this deadline allows homeowners more time to start repairs so they can acquire coverage as they work to rebuild their lives and get back to normal; I appreciate Citizens for doing what it can to put policyholders first.”

UPC was ordered into liquidation in February. The Florida Department of Financial Services (DFS) was appointed as Receiver of UPC, and all policies are being cancelled effective 12:01 a.m. on March 29, 2023. The liquidation order affected approximately 59,000 UPC policyholders.

In 2002, the Florida Legislature created Citizens Property Insurance Corporation (Citizens), a not-for-profit alternative insurer, whose public purpose is to provide insurance to, and serve the needs of, property owners who cannot find coverage in the private insurance market.