St. Lucie County Office of Management and Budget Earns National Award for 25th Year

St. Lucie County - Tuesday March 4, 2023: The Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) of the United States and Canada (GFOA) announced that St. Lucie County has received GFOA's Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its annual budget for the 25h consecutive year.

The award represents a significant achievement by the county, reflecting the staff's commitment to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting. In order to receive the GFOA award, St. Lucie County had to meet nationally-recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation, including a policy document, a financial plan, an operations guide and a communications device. Budget documents must be rated "proficient" in all four categories and in the 14 mandatory criteria within those categories to receive the award.

There are more than 1,700 participants in the Budget Awards Program. The most recent Budget Award recipients, along with their corresponding budget documents, are posted quarterly on GFOA's website. Award recipients have pioneered efforts to improve the quality of budgeting and provide an excellent example for other governments throughout North America.

The Government Finance Officers Association is a nonprofit, professional organization serving more than 22,500 government finance professionals throughout North America. The GFOA's Distinguished Budget Presentation Award program is the only national awards program in governmental budgeting.

Copies of St. Lucie County’s budgets are available online: www.stlucieco.gov/omb (click the Budgets link on the left-hand side).