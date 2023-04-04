State Regulators Approve FPL Rate Decrease in May

Florida - Tuesday April 4, 2023: The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) Monday unanimously approved a decrease to Florida Power & Light Company rates beginning in May to reflect projected fuel savings.

FPL is reducing fuel charges by $379 million for the remainder of the year due to lower-than-expected natural gas prices. The reduction is "a direct pass through from which the company does not profit," according to a release from FP&L.

As a result of the PSC's approval, the typical 1,000-kWh residential customer bill will fall by about 3% from May through December, as compared to current approved rates. Typical business customer bills will decrease 3% to 4%, depending on rate class.

The decrease follows recent increases to recover damage repair costs from last year's two hurricane and previously unrecovered fuel costs.

FP&L /

"Our customers count on us to keep bills as low as possible – that's especially important as we all deal with inflation and rising costs for food and rent and other basics," said Armando Pimentel, president and CEO of FPL. "As fuel prices have moderated, we are pleased to pass through the savings to customers. Importantly, we continue to encourage customers to use FPL's free tools to save energy and make their bill even lower."

Even before the May decrease, FPL bills in peninsular Florida were well below the national average and among the lowest of all of Florida's electric utilities.

FPL offers energy-saving tips to customers While bills will decrease in May, FPL encourages customers to take steps to lower their bills even more by monitoring energy use and making their homes more energy-efficient.

For example:

