Port St. Lucie Student Arrested After Making Up a Fake Story About a Threat to His School

St. Lucie County - April 4, 2023: An 18-year old student at Treasure Coast High School was arrested Monday on allegations that he made-up a fake story about an immanent threat to his school and posted it online.

18-year-old James Patrick Frehely Barber of Port St. Lucie now faces a second-degree felony charge, said St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara. “The penalties for a second-degree felony are punishable by up to 15 years in prison, 15 years of probation and a $10,000 fine," he said.

School officials became aware of a threat to the school circulating on social media early Monday morning. Additional deputies were immediately assigned to the school "out of an abundance of caution," said the Sheriff.

However School Resource Deputies, along with the Port St. Lucie Police Department, and District School Safety Officers, were able to identify the source of the fake narrative. Barber was arrested shortly after noon Monday.

“We take every school threat seriously," said Sheriff Mascara, "so it is imperative that parents talk to their children about the dangers of written and verbal threats in school settings as well as the consequences.”

Barber was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

