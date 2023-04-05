Florida Senate Approves Ban on Gender Affirming Medical Care for Minors

Florida - Wednesday April 5, 2023: Republicans in the Florida Senate Tuesday overwhelmingly approved a ban on gender affirming surgeries and prescription treatments for minors. The vote was 27-12 along almost-straight party lines, with only Sen. Gayle Harrell, R-Stuart, crossing over to join Democrats to vote 'no' on the measure.

The bill, SB 254, prohibits "sex-reassignment prescriptions and procedures for patients younger than 18 years of age." It was introduced by Republican state Sen. Clay Yarborough. The measure also bans universities, local governments, the health insurance plans for state workers and providers contracted with the state’s Medicaid Managed Care program from using public dollars to cover the treatments.

“We need to let kids be kids," said Sen. Yarborough. "Our laws need to set appropriate boundaries that respect the rights and responsibilities of parents by protecting children from the very serious health and safety concerns associated with these treatments,”

Democratic Senator Linda Stewart said the bill would "usurp parental rights in determining care for their children."

“We shouldn’t bar parents from determining what is best for their child. Gender affirming care is often critical healthcare for the wellbeing of transgender youth, or any young person who is struggling to understand their sense of self,” said Stewart.

A similar measure in the Florida House, HB 1421, has yet to be voted on. In addition to prohibiting sex re-assignment prescriptions and procedures, it would also prohibit a person's biological sex from being changed on birth certificates; prohibit health insurance coverage for such treatments; and hold physicians labile if they provide gender affirming care to minors.