St. Lucie Public Schools: Makeda Brome Named Outstanding Assistant Principal of the Year

St. Lucie County - Wednesday April 5, 2023: The Florida Assistant Principals Association has named Chester Moore Elementary School Assistant Principal Makeda Brome the 2022-23 Outstanding Assistant Principal of the Year in Florida.

She is one of 26 Assistant Principals from across the country to receive this prestigious recognition. Brome was nominated by her peers in Florida. Recipients of the award are practicing Assistant Principals with at least two years of experience in the role who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and have set high standards for students, colleagues, parents, and the community. All National Outstanding Assistant Principals are members of NAESP at the time of their nomination. The winners were announced last Friday, March 31st.

Brome has served as an Assistant Principal in St. Lucie Public Schools for the past 4 years working at both Fort Pierce Westwood Academy and Chester A. Moore Elementary School.

“In her first year at our school, Ms. Brome quickly established herself as a skillful and resilient instructional leader readily embracing turnaround efforts to improve the school grade from an “F” to a “C," said Chester Moore Elementary School Principal Dr. Thelma Jackson.

To learn more about this award, visit: https://www.naesp.org/news/naesp-announces-2023-national-outstanding-assistant-principals/.

