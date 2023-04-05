Congressman Mast Joins IRSC and Sage Trucking to Highlight the Need for More Trained Truck Drivers

Fort Pierce - Wednesday April 5, 2023: The American Trucking Association estimates that there is currently a shortage of 78-thousand truck drivers nationwide, and that's expected to grow to a shortage of 160,000 drivers by 2030.

The need to address that shortage was the subject of discussion at Indian River State College Wednesday. Treasure Coast Congressman Brian Mast convened the meeting at

IRSC’s Eastman Advanced Workforce Training Complex to discuss “A Path Forward for Improving the Supply Chain and Growing Jobs.”

"There’s no such thing as 'farm to table,'" said the Congressman. "It’s always “farm to TRUCK to table. A strong supply chain depends on truckers."

Congressman Mast has sponsored a bill in Congress to lower the age restriction for truck drivers that would allow truckers as young as 18 years of age to transport goods across state lines. He used the occasion at IRSC to highlighted the college’s partnership with Sage Trucking’s driver training program.

“You can be with Knight, Ryder, Swift, or you can be with an independent contractor and get to the point where you got 10 or 100 trucks of your own," he said. "That’s the opportunity that you get walking out of these doors.”

IRSC has hosted Sage Trucking's truck driver training program since 2007, said college President Dr. Timothy Moore, who spoke about the importance of boosting the number of trained truck drivers to the U.S. economy. “Our economy is 75% based on consumer consumption of goods and services," said Dr. Moore. "Without truckers, we have no economy.”

Sage Truck Driving Schools President Chris Thropp said his company's partnership with IRSC has created good paying job opportunities. "This program essentially takes people who have zero experience driving a truck," he said, "and moves them to the point where they can safely operate a tractor-trailer in a good paying job.”

To view the event posted on Congressman Mast's Facebook page click on this link.