OCSO: Public Restroom Trashed, Suspect Caught and Charged with Felony Criminal Mischief

Okeechobee County - Friday April 7, 2023: An Okeechobee resident has been arrested on a felony criminal mischief charge on allegations that he trashed a public bathroom at the Lock 7 park. The park is located at 200 HWY 78 West in Okeechobee.

24-year-old Jonathan Melton was charged Wednesday with Criminal mischief greater than $1,000.

His arrest follows a citizen report on Tuesday about damage to the restroom. The Deputy who responded to the complaint found "significant damage to the bathroom sink and divider" which he estimated would cost over $1,000 to repair.

The Criminal Investigations Division gathered "tangible evidence" and identified Melton as the suspect according to a release from the Sheriff's office.